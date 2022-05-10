Al Horford’s sister knew Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘f–ked up’ in Bucks loss to Celtics

Al Horford’s sister, Anna, pinpointed the second the star flipped a change to lead the Celtics to a 116-108 win over the Bucks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals sequence Monday.

“This is where the Bucks f–ked up,” Horford’s sister tweeted through the recreation. “I know that look… He was pissed.”

Anna’s tweet included a video that confirmed Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo staring down the 15-year NBA veteran after a poster dunk within the first half. The “Greek Freak” was issued a technical foul for taunting.

After the sport, Horford agreed it was that second that motivated him.

“I don’t really know what he said to me, but the way he was looking at me and the way he was going about it, really didn’t sit well with me,” Horford said. “At that point, I think just something switched with me in the game.”

The 35-year-old Horford — who completed the sport with 30 factors, eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 42 minutes — was 11 for 14 from the sector, and 5 of seven on 3-point makes an attempt. He set his highest profession playoff complete for 3-pointers.

Horford had 16 factors within the fourth quarter alone to assist the Celtics outscore the defending NBA champions, 43-28, to rally for a possible season-saving victory.

Al Horford and Giannis Antetokounmpo tangle throughout Game 4 between the Bucks and Celtics. EPA

Anna Horford knew the Bucks have been in hassle Anna Horford/Instagram

“I usually just kind of go about my business,” Horford stated. “I do get excited, but I guess you kind of pick your spots, your moments. This was an emotional game.”

Horford later acquired his personal technical foul after his left arm made contact with Antetokounmpo’s face on the best way down from his game-tying dunk.

Boston averted a 3-1 deficit within the absence ahead/middle Robert Williams, a key a part of their protection, who was out with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. Grant Williams changed him within the lineup, which marked his first profession playoff begin. Jayson Tatum completed Game 4 with 30 factors, 13 rebounds and 5 assists.

“We all understood the importance of this game,” Horford stated with the sequence even 2-2 and headed again to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday night time. “We felt on the finish of Game 3 we have been in place to win the sport, and we didn’t. (Boston suffered a 103-101 loss in Game 3.)

Giannis Antetokounmpo stares down Al Horford. Twitter

“I was just really locked in. I understood the moment, what we needed to do as a group. I really just did whatever it took tonight. It was one of those type of nights.”