Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM — A feminine journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed whereas overlaying an Israeli raid within the occupied West Bank city of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded within the incident blamed Israeli forces, whereas Israel claimed there was proof the 2 have been hit by Palestinian gunfire.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a widely known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster’s Arabic language channel who can also be a U.S. citizen, was shot and died quickly afterward. Ali Samoudi, one other Palestinian journalist, was hospitalized in steady situation after being shot within the again.

The Qatar-based community interrupted its broadcast to announce her loss of life. In an announcement flashed on its channel, it referred to as on the worldwide neighborhood to “condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and killing our colleague.”

“We pledge to prosecute the perpetrators legally, no matter how hard they try to cover up their crime, and bring them to justice,” Al Jazeera said.

The Israeli military said its forces came under attack with heavy gunfire and explosives while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back. The military said it was investigating “and looking out into the chance that the journalists have been hit by the Palestinian gunmen.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated that primarily based on the knowledge they’d already gathered, “there is a considerable chance that armed Palestinians, who fired wildly, were the ones who brought about the journalist’s unfortunate death.”

Israeli officers pointed to video footage wherein Palestinian gunmen might be seen racing by a slim road, one among them shouting {that a} soldier has been wounded. The officers say no Israelis have been harm within the incident, indicating the gunmen shot a journalist as a substitute.

A separate video aired by Al Jazeera reveals Abu Akleh mendacity immobile on the facet of a highway subsequent to a wall as one other journalist crouches close by and a person screams for an ambulance. Gunfire rings out within the background. Both reporters have been carrying blue flak jackets clearly marked with the phrase “PRESS.”

It was unclear if the 2 movies have been shot on the identical location, and neither one confirmed the supply of the gunfire.

Israel stated it had proposed a joint investigation and post-mortem with the Palestinian Authority, which refused the provide.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers elements of the occupied West Bank and cooperates with Israel on safety issues, condemned what it stated was a “shocking crime” dedicated by Israeli forces.

Abu Akleh, 51, was born in Jerusalem. She started working for Al Jazeera in 1997 and usually reported from throughout the Palestinian territories.

Samoudi, who was working as her producer, advised The Associated Press they have been amongst a gaggle of seven reporters who went to cowl the raid early Wednesday. He stated they have been all carrying protecting gear that clearly marked them as reporters, they usually handed by Israeli troops so the troopers would know that they have been there.

He stated a primary shot missed them, then a second struck him, and a 3rd killed Abu Akleh. He stated there have been no militants or different civilians within the space — solely the reporters and the military. He stated the navy’s suggestion that they have been shot by militants was a “complete lie.”

Shaza Hanaysheh, one other Palestinian journalist among the many reporters, related account in an interview with Al Jazeera’s Arabic channel, saying there have been no clashes or taking pictures within the rapid space.

She stated that when the pictures rang out she and Abu Akleh ran towards a tree to take shelter.

“I reached the tree before Shireen. She fell on the ground,” Hanaysheh stated. “Every time I extended my hand toward Shireen, the soldiers fired at us.”

Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav, the Israeli navy’s chief spokesman, advised military radio that the 2 journalists have been “armed with cameras” and standing close to Palestinian gunmen. He stated the militants have been “unprofessional people, terrorists, who were shooting at our troops” and likely hit the reporters instead.

Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, many of them carried out by Palestinians from Jenin. The town, and particularly its refugee camp, has long been known as a militant bastion.

Hundreds of Palestinians, including several masked gunmen, marched through Jenin in a funeral procession, carrying Abu Akleh’s body draped with a Palestinian flag and a blue press vest. Her body was to be taken to Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government, before burial in Jerusalem.

Condolences poured in from across the Arab world, where the veteran journalist was well-known for her coverage of the Palestinians.

Qatar, which funds Al Jazeera, condemned the killing “in the strongest terms,” calling it a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law” and a “blatant attack on media freedom.”

The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, tweeted that he was “very sad” to study of Abu Akleh’s loss of life and referred to as for a “thorough investigation.” He additionally confirmed she was an American citizen.

Jordan’s international minister, Ayman Safadi, referred to as the taking pictures “a heinous crime, and a flagrant attack on press freedom whose perpetrators must be held accountable.”

In a separate incident on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry stated an 18-year-old, recognized as Thair al-Yazouri, was shot and killed by Israeli forces close to Ramallah. The navy stated Palestinians have been hurling rocks at a military submit close to a West Bank settlement and that troopers had responded with rubber bullets. The bullets are supposed to be nonlethal however might be lethal.

Israel captured the West Bank within the 1967 Mideast battle, and the Palestinians need the territory to kind the primary a part of their future state. Nearly 3 million Palestinians reside within the territory beneath Israeli navy rule. Israel has constructed greater than 130 settlements throughout the West Bank which can be house to almost 500,000 Jewish settlers, who’ve full Israeli citizenship.

Israelis have lengthy been important of Al Jazeera’s protection, however authorities usually enable its journalists to function freely. Another Al Jazeera reporter, Givara Budeiri, was briefly detained final yr throughout a protest in Jerusalem and handled for a damaged hand, which her employer blamed on tough therapy by police.

Relations between Israeli forces and the media, particularly Palestinian journalists, are strained. A lot of Palestinian reporters have been wounded by rubber-coated bullets or tear gasoline whereas overlaying demonstrations within the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Two Palestinian journalists have been shot and killed by Israeli forces whereas filming violent protests alongside the Gaza frontier in 2018.

In November of that yr, AP cameraman Rashed Rashid was overlaying a protest close to the Gaza frontier when he was shot within the left ankle, apparently by Israeli fireplace. He was carrying protecting gear that clearly recognized him as a journalist, and was standing with different journalists some 600 meters (660 yards) away from the Israeli border when he was hit. The navy has by no means acknowledged the taking pictures.

During final yr’s battle between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, an Israeli airstrike destroyed the constructing in Gaza City housing the workplaces of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Residents have been warned to evacuate and nobody was harm within the strike. Israel stated Hamas was utilizing the constructing as a command middle however has offered no proof.

———

Akram reported from Hamilton, Canada. Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Ilan Ben Zion and Areej Hazboun in Jerusalem contributed.