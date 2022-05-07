Al-Qaeda chief blames US for Ukraine invasion in new video

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri made an look in a pre-recorded video to mark the eleventh anniversary of the dying of his predecessor Osama bin Laden.

Al-Zawahri says within the video that “US weakness” was the explanation that its ally Ukraine turned “prey” for the Russian invasion.

The 27-minute speech was launched Friday in keeping with the SITE Intelligence group, which screens militant exercise. The chief seems sitting at a desk with books and a gun.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Urging Muslim unity, al-Zawahri mentioned the US was in a state of weak point and decline, citing the influence of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan launched after the 9/11 terrorist assaults. Bin Laden was the mastermind and financier behind the assaults.

“Here [the US] is after its defeat in Iraq and Afghanistan, after the economic disasters caused by the 9/11 invasions, after the Corona pandemic, and after it left its ally Ukraine as prey for the Russians,” he mentioned.

Bin Laden was killed in a 2011 raid by US forces on his compound hideout in Pakistan.

Al-Zawahri’s whereabouts are unknown. He is needed by the FBI and there’s a $25 million reward for data resulting in his seize.

Read extra:

Ukrainian authorities say missiles hit Odessa, northern Sumy region

Ukraine says sank another Russian landing craft at snake island

Pro-Russian forces say 50 more people evacuated from besieged Ukraine plant