Al-Qaeda leader circulates video, dispels rumor of his death

A uncommon video has appeared of al-Qaeda’s chief praising an Indian Muslim lady who in February defied a ban on hijab carrying, revealing the primary proof in years that he’s nonetheless alive.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rumors of the dying of Ayman al-Zawahri have circulated for greater than two years, however in a video launched on Tuesday and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, the reclusive al-Qaeda chief praises Muskan Khan who defied a ban on the carrying of the hijab in colleges in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.

She shouted “God Is Great” as Hindu radical college students jeered at her over the Muslim headband. In March the court docket in India’s Karnataka state upheld the ban, outraging civil activists and Muslim teams in India and elsewhere.

Previous movies of Zawahri couldn’t clearly establish the time during which they had been recorded, fueling hypothesis about his deteriorating well being and even his dying.

There isn’t any clear indication of the situation of Zawahri from the video. He is proven in a standard white head scarf beside a poster praising “the noble woman of India.”

However, it raises the specter of al-Qaeda having a presence in Afghanistan, and highlights considerations over the dedication of the ruling Taliban to battle extremist teams and deny them area in Afghanistan.

Zawahri took over management of al-Qaeda after the 2011 dying of Osama bin Laden, killed by US Navy SEALS throughout a daring nighttime raid deep inside Pakistan the place he was hiding.

Bin Laden, who masterminded the 9/11 assaults within the US, was discovered within the Pakistani garrison city of Abbottabad, barely 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the capital Islamabad.

Zawahri has been rumored to be Afghanistan’s northwestern Kunar and Badakhshan provinces on the border with Pakistan.

The border area between Pakistan and Afghanistan is lined with inhospitable mountain ranges which have served as redoubts for various extremist teams within the area.

Amir Rana, govt director of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies suppose tank mentioned that Zawahri was additionally rumored to be in Pakistan’s southern port metropolis of Karachi, the place lots of the Taliban leaders lengthy maintained properties throughout Afghanistan’s 20-year struggle.

“He was even rumored to have died in Karachi,” mentioned Rana, including that no matter his location, Zawahri’s video is for certain to trigger complications for the ruling Taliban with the worldwide group.

Afghanistan’s Taliban had been ousted by a US-led coalition in 2001 for harboring bin Laden. They returned in August final 12 months after a chaotic finish to the US and NATO 20-year struggle in Afghanistan.

They say they’re adhering to an settlement they signed with the United States in 2020 — earlier than taking energy — during which they promised to battle terrorists.

Since returning to energy they’ve repeatedly mentioned that Afghanistan wouldn’t be used as a launching pad for assaults in opposition to different nations.

Read extra:

Saudi interior ministry announces number of executions of ISIS, al-Qaeda members

US man, 21, pleads guilty after trying to join ISIS

Tunisia says it has dismantled ISIS-linked terrorist cell