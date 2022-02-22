Al-Rawi tests positive for covid19

News

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi after a Parliament sitting in January. – PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

ATTORNEY GENERAL Faris Al-Rawi has examined optimistic for covid19, the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs stated on Monday.

In a media launch the ministry stated the AG will proceed to work as he stays in quarantine as beneficial by the Ministry of Health.

The launch didn’t say if members of his household had been additionally examined.

Last 12 months the Prime Minister additionally examined optimistic for the virus together with Tobago East and West MPs Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe.