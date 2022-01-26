Al-Sisi visits UAE to bolster relations amid ‘attempts to destabilize’ Arab countries

United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on a state go to to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in an effort to bolster ties amid “attempts to destabilize” Arab nations, in keeping with the Egyptian presidency.

The go to comes after the Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a number of assaults in the direction of the UAE capital on January 24 and January 17.

Al-Sisi supposed to “[consult] and [coordinate] on the latest regional developments, in light of what the current stage requires of concerted efforts to protect Arab national security and to counter attempts to destabilize the security and stability of Arab countries,” an announcement from Egypt’s presidency mentioned.

An official reception ceremony befell on the al-Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, the place Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the president, who acquired a 21-gun salute, the UAE’s official WAM information company reported.

The two leaders mentioned historic ties, and “aspects of the close and extended bilateral relations between Egypt and the UAE,” the Egyptian presidency mentioned.

The Houthi militia killed three international nationals with a drone strike that focused an ADNOC facility in Abu Dhabi on January 17.

They individually struck Abu Dhabi’s airport, inflicting a hearth however no casualties.

On Monday, the Houthis launched ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi, which had been intercepted earlier than discovering their targets.

