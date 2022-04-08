Alabama legislature passes ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ trans care and bathroom ban bills

The Alabama legislature has handed two payments specializing in transgender youth: SB 184, which might ban gender-affirming care, and HB 322, which might ban trans college students from utilizing loos and locker rooms that align with their gender id. HB 322 additionally limits LGBTQ content material in lecture rooms attributable to a last-minute modification.

SB 184, the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, states that anybody who gives gender-affirming care — together with puberty blockers, hormone remedy or bodily gender-affirming surgical procedures — to anybody below 18 may very well be convicted of a felony and withstand 10 years in jail and a $15,000 high quality.

Several Alabama physicians has said the legislation is riddled with misinformation about how gender-affirming care truly impacts youngsters.

“When lawmakers attempt to practice medicine with a life without a license, they realize quickly that there was a lot more they didn’t understand than what they thought they did,” Morissa Ladinsky, an affiliate professor of pediatrics on the University of Alabama at Birmingham, beforehand advised ABC News.

For occasion, the invoice would ban minors from receiving gender-affirming “surgical procedures,” however in Alabama, such surgical procedures aren’t allowed till a affected person reaches the age of authorized majority for medical selections, which is nineteen.

The laws additionally makes the declare that puberty blockers may cause infertility or different well being dangers. According to Ladinsky, these potential uncomfortable side effects solely current actual dangers after puberty and aren’t a threat to youth taking puberty blockers.

The invoice’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt, has referred to as gender-affirming well being care “child abuse.”

“We don’t want parents to be abusing their children. We don’t want to make that an option, because that’s what it is; it’s child abuse. This is just to protect children,” Shelnutt mentioned Feb. 23 on the state Senate ground.

Courtney Roark, the Alabama coverage & motion constructing director for the youth-led reproductive rights nonprofit URGE, slammed the invoice’s passage as an assault on bodily autonomy for trans youth and their households.

“In yet another attack on our bodies, our autonomy, and our desire to live happy and healthy lives, Alabama politicians have passed and signed into law a bill that would criminalize doctors, principals, teachers, school counselors and nurses for providing gender-affirming care and support to trans and non-binary youth,” Roark mentioned. “Trans and non-binary youth in our state and across the country already face extraordinary barriers to accessing the liberated and joyous lives they deserve.”

HB 322 would require college students in public Okay-12 faculties to solely use loos and locker rooms that correspond with their assigned intercourse at beginning.

Alabama state Rep. Scott Stadthagen, the sponsor of the invoice, mentioned the invoice doesn’t goal transgender college students.

“Almost every school district in this state is dealing with this issue with opposite genders wanting to use opposite bathrooms,” Stadthagen has said in debate. “I find this to be a safety issue. It is for protection of our students.”

An modification to this invoice would additionally prohibit classroom instruction or dialogue on sexual orientation or gender id for college kids in kindergarten via the fifth grade in public Okay-12 faculties. The language mirrors the controversial so-called “Don’t Say Gay” payments popping up throughout the nation.

LGBTQ suicide consciousness group The Trevor Project condemned the passage of such payments.

“On likely the last day of Alabama’s legislative session, lawmakers have added last-minute votes to push the most extreme anti-transgender agenda we’ve seen to date — all within a matter of hours,” mentioned Sam Ames, director of advocacy and authorities affairs for The Trevor Project.

“These policies are not only cruel and unnecessary, they are unpopular among a majority of Americans,” they continued. “Criminalizing doctors, isolating trans youth from their support systems and stigmatizing conversations around LGBTQ identity will only fuel more bullying, anxiety and suicide risk among these youth.”