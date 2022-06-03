Alameda County reinstates mask order as coronavirus cases soar

Alameda County issued a brand new masks mandate in most indoor public settings, efficient Friday, as coronavirus instances climb.

The county, residence to Oakland, is the San Francisco Bay Area’s second-most populous. Alameda County’s transfer represents the primary time a California county has issued a masks mandate since the winter Omicron surge faded.

The order doesn’t apply to Okay-12 college settings by the tip of the college 12 months, nor does it apply to Berkeley, which is in Alameda County however has its personal public well being division.

“Rising COVID cases in Alameda County are now leading to more people being hospitalized, and today’s action reflects the seriousness of the moment,” Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County’s well being officer, stated in an announcement.

“We cannot ignore the data, and we can’t predict when this wave may end. Putting our masks back on gives us the best opportunity to limit the impact of a prolonged wave on our communities.”

The reinstatement comes as coronavirus instances in Southern California additionally continue to climb and cause disruptions.

“If we continue on the current trajectory, we could find that cases and hospitalizations end up exerting stress on our healthcare system within just a few weeks,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer stated throughout a latest briefing.