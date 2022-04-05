‘Alarming hunger situation’: 346 million people in Africa need food aid, says ICRC | News24

Head of International Committee of the Red Cross’ (ICRC) Global Operations, Dominik Stillhart, provides a press release throughout a joint press convention with the ICRC Africa. (Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

ICRC says thousands and thousands of households are skipping meals every single day as 346 million individuals go hungry.

War in Ukraine is taking the highlight off Africa’s largest disaster.

The ICRC has R17.6-billion purse this yr, nevertheless it wants an additional R15 billion.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it would “ramp up” its operations in 10 African nations as a part of its starvation alleviation combat, as report numbers of individuals on the continent go with out meals.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya, ICRC director of operations Dominik Stillhart mentioned “more than a quarter of Africa’s people – 346 million – are facing a food security crisis that has millions of families skipping meals every day, an alarming hunger situation that risks intensifying in the coming months”.

The ICRC has mapped that the meals disaster is extra evident in Mauritania and Burkina Faso, slicing throughout the continent to Somalia and Ethiopia.

It intends to “ramp up operations in 10 countries in response”, intently working with its associates the International Red Cross and the Red Crescent Movement as they prolong their programmes to achieve a further 2.8 million individuals.

While a number of consideration has been drawn to the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine, as Russia continues its assault, the ICRC says the state of affairs in Africa is generally beneath the radar.

“This is a disaster going largely unnoticed,” Stillhart mentioned, including that the conflict was additionally dangerous for Africa as a result of “the international armed conflict in Ukraine has contributed to rising food and fuel costs and longer delivery times due to supply routes disruptions”.

He added that the disaster was attributable to a lethal mixture of the same old components affecting the continent.

“This crisis is the result of combined effects of armed conflict, notably in the Sahel, the DRC, and Ethiopia, and repeated climate shocks. The Horn of Africa is experiencing its worst drought in years following three successive failed rainy seasons,” he mentioned.

Despite a R17.6-billion purse this yr, the ICRC nonetheless finds itself needing an additional R15 billion.

This is due to the starvation state of affairs in nations similar to South Sudan, which in line with the World Food Programme (WFP), will rise to over 70% of the inhabitants going through excessive starvation.

While the ICRC’s work is to assist individuals “stay alive”, it’s not sufficient as a result of “a crisis of this scale needs a concerted effort” for mid to long-term help.