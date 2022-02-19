Alaska auction to feature brick-sized opal that has been stashed away for years

toggle caption Mark Thiessen/AP

JUNEAU, Alaska — Nick Cline will get calls about every kind of things individuals need to promote by means of the Anchorage public sale home the place he works. But he was caught off-guard by a name he acquired final fall from a person saying he had “one of the largest opals in the world.”

“I was extremely skeptical but extremely excited,” mentioned Cline, a companion and appraisal specialist with Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals.

According to the public sale home, the opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs greater than 11,800 carats and is likely one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence. It additionally has a protracted historical past.

Most just lately, it was stored in a linen closet in a house in Big Lake, north of Anchorage, by Fred von Brandt, who mines for gold in Alaska and whose household has deep roots within the gem and rock enterprise.

The opal is bigger than a brick and is damaged into two items, which von Brandt mentioned was a apply used many years in the past to show gem high quality.

Von Brandt mentioned the stone has been in his household for the reason that late Fifties, when his grandfather purchased it from an Australian opal supplier named John Altmann.

Von Brandt mentioned the opal for many years was within the care of his father, Guy von Brandt, who determined it had been “locked up long enough, that it’s time to put it back out in the world and see what interest it can generate.”

“He entrusted me to figure out which direction we wanted to go to part with the stone,” von Brandt advised The Associated Press.

The household, with roots in California, exhibited the stone at gem exhibits for years, till the early Nineteen Eighties, he mentioned. His father then branched out into furnishings and displayed it at his store. Guy von Brandt ultimately moved to Oregon and stored the stone “kind of tucked away” for a few years, von Brandt mentioned.

Von Brandt mentioned he introduced it with him to Alaska over a yr in the past as he weighed one of the best strategy to a potential sale. He mentioned he went with Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals as a result of he thought it could get extra consideration from the newer firm than a bigger public sale home. The sale is about for Sunday.

Cline mentioned the household has documentation surrounding the provenance of the opal. As a part of his analysis, he contacted Fiona Altmann, granddaughter of John Altmann and basic supervisor of Altmann + Cherny in Sydney, Australia.

Altmann mentioned her grandfather, in his enterprise dealings, made common journeys to Europe and the U.S.

Altmann mentioned when Cline emailed her, she was skeptical; the title of the stone, particularly, threw her. But she mentioned she began digging and found “something with my grandfather’s handwriting with the picture of the opal with the word ‘Americus Australis.'”

“I with 100% certainty know that their provenance information is 100% accurate” as a result of it strains up with data she has, she mentioned.

The public sale home mentioned the stone was found in the identical subject in Australia because the opal often called the “Olympic Australis,” which weighs 17,000 carats and is on everlasting show in Altmann’s store. The Olympic had been among the many stones that John Altmann and companion Rudi Cherny acquired in 1956, in keeping with Altmann’s firm.

The public sale firm is looking for minimal bids of $125,000 throughout Sunday’s public sale. Cline mentioned it is a “calculated risk,” with the corporate going with what it sees as a conservative strategy in hopes of garnering essentially the most consideration. It has focused a gross sales worth of $250,000 to $350,000, Cline mentioned.

The sale features a smaller piece of the opal that von Brandt mentioned his father minimize off to be worn or displayed.

A spokesperson for the Gemological Institute of America mentioned they might not touch upon the opal as that they had not seen it. The AP reached out to others who didn’t reply or had been unfamiliar with the stone.

Altmann and von Brandt mentioned they might like to see the opal find yourself in a museum. Von Brandt mentioned he thinks the public sale might be “both exciting and difficult, more for my dad than myself.”

His father was a baby when the household acquired the stone, and he has a “deeper connection than even I do,” he mentioned.

They each have “nervous excitement,” von Brandt mentioned. “I think it’s going to be good, and we’re optimistic.”