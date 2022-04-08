Alastair Cook, Nick Browne hundreds provide Essex statement of intent

Essex 272 for 4 (Browne 107, Cook 100) vs Kent

There’s a chopping on the press field wall at Chelmsford with a sure timeless high quality. “Cook for England” states the again web page of the Essex Chronicle from November 10, 2005, after essentially the most promising opener within the nation obtained the primary of his worldwide call-ups – as damage cowl for Michael Vaughan on that winter’s tour of Pakistan.

Seventeen years, 64 first-class centuries, and one knighthood later, these phrases may now be framed as a query (“Cook for England?”), a requirement (“Cook for England!”), or a plea (“Cook for England, pretty please? With sugar on top?”). For right here, at the beginning of his twentieth season of first-class cricket, was 266 balls-worth of additional proof – stretched over six hours of unflappable software – that the person who stepped down from Test responsibility as a nationwide record-breaker stays as dryly hooked on run-making as ever.

Nick Browne additionally made a century, it ought to be famous – at a faster lick, and with the extra eye-catching prospers too, significantly when leaning by a collection of compact straight drives. But whereas he and Alastair Cook have been in harness, ticking alongside at 2.7 an over in a 220-run opening stand, there was little for Kent’s fielders to do however chase leather-based in alternate for heat on a bitingly blustery day, and rue the early optimism that had persuaded their skipper, Ollie Robinson, to bowl first after profitable the toss.

For this was April … the choice narrative. The one wherein county cricket’s furious inexperienced seamers are lifeless with permafrost, and the place icy cross-winds buffet the bowlers to such an extent that an additional 5 overs may have been factored in by aborted run-ups. In reality, these watching on the ECB’s (considerably bouncy) reside stream may need thought that they had tuned again into Big Jet TV by mistake, and when Matt Quinn bailed out 3 times in an over, some may need figured that watching Jumbo Jets cock up their method could be slightly extra enjoyable on this climate.

“Me and Cooky batting isn’t going to bring the crowds to county cricket,” Browne joked afterwards. “It was a good day for concentration.”

And but, the primary a part of that assertion wasn’t strictly true. Despite the disconcerting rattle of the floodlights on their wobbly gantries, and the prospect of the sponsor’s tarpaulin breaking its moorings on the roof of the midwicket pavilion, a really wholesome crowd – upwards of 1200 of county cricket’s hardiest – braved the nippiness and embraced the intermittent shafts of spring sunshine to welcome dwelling a long-lost format.

For Essex have not had a lot of an opportunity to cement their red-ball mastery in latest seasons. The Bob Willis Trophy was greater than only a comfort prize when Covid struck in 2020, however final yr’s Division Two “title” was greeted with the disdain of a Champions League runner-up flinging their medal into the gang. This, nonetheless, is extra prefer it. Essex are again to the highest flight that has been in suspended animation since their 2019 title was gained, and however Kent’s four-wicket rally with the brand new ball, they’ve opened their account with a press release of intent.

And but, the pandemic did have one vital aspect impact. It is sort of definitely the explanation why Cook continues to be right here in any respect, slightly than tending to his new-born lambs or additional sharpening these incisors as a media pundit, as he begins to find that his knowledge is extra more likely to be heard when it’s delivered with conviction.

“It’s been a bit of a stop-start three years, hasn’t it?” Cook stated earlier within the week at Essex’s media day. “I never planned to do three years. But then Covid came along and it didn’t feel right, and then last year was a conference system and again it didn’t feel right. It’s a big commitment to do it with what goes on in the other parts of my life, but I genuinely enjoy turning up, and when you feel you can be competitive you might as well carry on.”

And so right here he was, to the fore as soon as extra – that acquainted angular stance, like a sculpture fabricated from coathangers, urgent ahead, rocking again, chopping laborious and nudging off his hip like … properly, like a county opener nudging the England selectors, ideally, however, past any equivocation, that ship has sailed.

Nick Browne brings up his half-century for Essex•Andrew Miller

And alongside him for 82 overs, his pal and acolyte Browne – and who’s to say that he cannot do some nudging of his personal, given the Test group’s open-book standing, and the clear run of alternatives between now and the New Zealand collection in June.

Browne’s method – tall, left-handed, risk-averse – just isn’t dissimilar to Cook’s, albeit slightly extra smoothed on the corners, and between them they gave Kent’s toiling assault not a sniff till two unfastened drives on the Aussie import Jackson Bird – a bowler who have to be sick of the sight of Cook particularly. The final time they met, on a Melbourne featherbed in December 2017, Cook walked away with 244, and Bird by no means performed Test cricket once more.

Up till that time, each males had produced chanceless knocks – though the look on Darren Stevens’ face after a vigorous lbw shout towards Cook perhaps begged to vary. County cricket’s elder statesman toiled to no avail for 14 usually economical overs, albeit eight of his 28 runs have been served up within the house of his first 4 balls, as he twice provided Browne an excessive amount of width for his favoured lower. Thereafter he knuckled down just like the previous professional that he actually is, confirming – very like Cook, in actual fact – that starvation stays the defining issue when gearing up for the season-long grind.

Cook discovered fewer freebies to assist kickstart his innings – he made simply seven runs within the first hour, however then greater than doubled his output in two balls as Quinn strayed onto the leg aspect, and that rapacious capability to pounce on errors surged again into view. By lunch, he had made 34, with Browne already previous a 109-ball fifty, however Cook picked up his tempo as Kent’s optimism waned within the mid-afternoon, and as he pretty sprinted into the 80s it appeared for a second he would win the race to the century. But one other of Browne’s compact punches down the bottom quickly settled that rating.

A penny for Dan Lawrence’s ideas as he watched this attritional masterclass taking part in out for the majority of the day’s three classes. His personal England endeavours have not warranted any press-box cuttings simply but, however he is the person in possession because the Test season approaches, and on the season’s eve, he had made it clear he deliberate to choose Cook’s mind particularly, to a bid to unlock the psychological aspect of his burgeoning profession.

Alas for Lawrence, Cook denied him the prospect for some on-field tutelage, by settling as a substitute for a “do as I say not as I do” second of sensible demonstration, as he misplaced his form and his focus, 4 balls after knocking his landmark single off his hip, and snicked an edge by to Robinson. Lawrence had time in his 21-ball keep to flick Matt Milnes by positive leg for 4, however had reached simply 7 when he shouldered arms to an inducker from Quinn, and was despatched on his method lbw. It was a really comparable demise to his final-day duck in Grenada, in actual fact – and fairly conceivably betrayed a surfeit of risk-aversion, as he over-thinks the transition required to make his begins depend in red-ball cricket. But then once more, blaming the white-ball recreation for such issues is a “ big cop-out that a lot of journalists use “, so what would I do know?

Essex’s day was not with out blemish, off the sector both. The day started with a well-meaning however amorphous “moment of reflection”, with each groups lined up on the boundary’s edge to ponder every thing from Shane Warne’s dying, to the warfare in Ukraine … to the contents of an Essex racism report that’s rumoured to be near seeing the sunshine of day, but additionally appears to be on the centre of a row each bit as divisive because the one which has beset Yorkshire all winter lengthy. Among the first-day attendees was Essex’s ex-chairman, John Faragher, who declined the membership’s request that he lie low following his resignation for allegedly utilizing racial language in a board assembly. However this one ends, it is unlikely to finish quietly.

Ultimately, all such issues belong on a spectrum of incidents that inform English cricket’s ongoing cultural revolution. The floor announcer’s amusingly self-conscious makes an attempt to say “batter” as a substitute of “batsman” was one other reminder that habits, as soon as ingrained, are laborious to amend in a single day. For higher and really a lot for worse, the County Championship stays a bastion for doing issues the old style method.