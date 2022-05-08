Alastair Cook ticks off second hundred as Chelmsford contest falls flat





Essex 403 (Walter 141, Cook 107, Harmer 54) and 167 for 0 (Cook 102*, Browne 50*) drew with Yorkshire 465 (Brook 123, Malan 87, Root 75)

Alastair Cook recorded a century in each innings for the primary time in his illustrious profession as Essex and Yorkshire fought out a sluggish LV= Insurance County Championship draw. Cook, England’s main Test run-scorer and a veteran of 19 years at first-class degree, had by no means beforehand reached three figures twice in a match – however he rectified that omission on his profession document with an unbeaten 102 within the dying embers of this Chelmsford stalemate.

Any outdoors prospect of a constructive consequence evaporated on the ultimate morning as Yorkshire – needing to construct shortly on their in a single day benefit of twenty-two – misplaced their final 5 wickets for 39 and have been dismissed for 465. That left Cook, who had scored 107 first time round, and opening accomplice Nick Browne beneath little strain of their second innings and the pair eased comfortably previous the deficit with an unbroken partnership of 167 earlier than the captains agreed a draw at 4.50pm.

Resuming on 425 for five, quick scoring gave the impression to be a necessity for the White Rose – however they displayed little attacking intent, garnering solely three runs from the primary six overs of the day.

Dawid Malan’s hopes of changing his 87 right into a century disappeared when he clipped his first ball of the morning, a Shane Snater half-volley, into the arms of sq. leg, whereas Harry Brook confirmed not one of the fluency that had already introduced him 100. Brook finally fell for 123, caught behind wafting at a brief supply from Sam Cook, who was additionally unfortunate to not declare the wicket of Harry Duke when he struck off stump – but the bail refused to budge.

Cook needed to be content material with figures of three for 78, whereas Snater completed off the innings along with his third by having Dom Bess caught behind, leaving Essex with a deficit of 62 and half an hour to barter earlier than lunch.

They may need gone in a wicket down, with Jordan Thompson discovering the sting of Cook’s bat in his third over however Duke, diving throughout in entrance of the slips, was unable to cling onto a tough catch.

After that, the previous England captain seemed fully in command and, whereas Browne’s progress was extra sedate, he gave just one likelihood en path to his 50 not out, a stumping alternative off Adam Lyth that Duke did not execute. It was Cook who took centre stage and he introduced up his 72nd first-class hundred from 178 deliveries, pulling a protracted hop from Joe Root to the fence shortly earlier than stumps have been drawn.





