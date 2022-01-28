Albanese claimed $17k to stay in his own flat

As Sydney struggled by means of a marathon lockdown, Anthony Albanese claimed $17,169 in journey allowance from taxpayers to remain in his Canberra flat

Labor chief Anthony Albanese claimed $17,169 in journey allowance from taxpayers to remain at his mortgage-free Canberra house for 59 nights throughout Sydney’s marathon lockdown whereas staging “guerilla” marketing campaign missions into Queensland and Tasmania.

News.com.au can reveal Mr Albanese claimed a journey allowance for 74 nights in Canberra, Queensland and Tasmania, whereas Parliament was solely sitting for 19 days throughout the identical interval.

By basing himself within the nation’s capital through the lockdowns in NSW and Victoria, Mr Albanese was in a position to marketing campaign in Queensland whereas the Prime Minister remained largely locked down in Sydney and unable to journey.

During that interval he claimed greater than $21,020 in journey allowance together with $17,169 in Canberra which he used as a staging publish to run missions into Queensland and Tasmania regardless of border controls requiring Sydneysiders to quarantine.

Mr Albanese’s register of curiosity declaring his belongings to Parliament confirms Mr Albanese owns three properties – his Marrickville residence, a Dulwich Hill funding property and his Canberra house.

His declaration confirms there isn’t any mortgage on the Canberra property. He does maintain a mortgage for his Dulwich Hill funding property.

MPs can select to remain in a lodge or use the beneficiant $291 an evening journey allowance cost to repay their mortgages, bump up their wage and spend as they see match.

It’s an extended standing custom of veteran MPs to say journey allowance to remain in flats they personal in Canberra and is totally authorized beneath the present guidelines.

Another Victorian Liberal MP Tim Wilson additionally claimed $37,000 this 12 months to remain in an house he owns in Canberra.

According to Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority stories, Mr Albanese claimed greater than $21,000 for journey to Canberra, Queensland and Tasmania.

Mr Albanese’s Canberra sojourn additionally included some durations of quarantine as was required for NSW MPs travelling to Canberra.

But whereas he stayed in lodges interstate he was dwelling in a Canberra house he owned whereas claiming $291 an evening in journey allowance.

He flew from Sydney to Brisbane on June 9 earlier than campaigning in Townsville and Cairns.

He then returned to Sydney on June 10 earlier than returning to Canberra on July 20. By flying to Canberra he was then able after spending a number of weeks there to fly to Brisbane with out quarantining.

Mr Albanese flew to Queensland on July 5 earlier than campaigning in Mackay, Brisbane and Gladstone. He returned to Brisbane on July 8 earlier than operating additional journeys his workplace has described as “guerilla missions” into Moranbah, Emerald and Brisbane once more over July 11 to 13.

He then flew again to Canberra for per week on July 13 permitting him to then marketing campaign in Tasmania on July 19.

Mr Albanese then flew to Canberra on July 21 earlier than flying straight onto Queensland on the identical day travelling to Brisbane and Rockhampton.

He was again in Canberra on July 27 earlier than lastly returning to Sydney on September 3.

Confirmation of Mr Albanese’s journey allowances come amid revelations that Assistant Industry Minister Tim Wilson claimed 95 nights of journey allowance in Canberra throughout Melbourne’s lockdown.

Between May 23 and September 26, Mr Wilson claimed his Canberra-related journey bills courtesy of the taxpayer, together with 29 nights in Canberra at $291 per night time through the second quarter of 2021.

During the identical interval he additionally booked rent automobile journeys in Melbourne, more likely to acquire him at Melbourne airport on return from Canberra.

Under the principles he may also declare spousal journey, all contributing to a grand whole of $37,494.02.

A spokesman for Mr Wilson stated his 95 nights in Canberra was a mirrored image of the calls for that MPs quarantine in Canberra for a fortnight in preparation for Parliamentary sitting weeks, committee work, parliamentary sittings and a “response to the risk” that the border may shut once more.

“Across 2020 and 2021, Assistant Minister Wilson spent a month in quarantine due to border controls imposed by State and Territory Governments to attend Parliament and Chair Parliamentary Committees,’’ Mr Wilson’s spokesman said.

“After returning to Melbourne on Friday June 25, 2021 after the final June sitting week, Assistant Minister Wilson flew to Brisbane and then Rockhampton in July to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre as part of the Australian Defence Force Parliamentary Program.”

Mr Wilson’s workplace stated there was no vacation factor to the journey to Queensland, it was solely work-related.

On his determination to return to Canberra on July 22, the spokesman stated Mr Wilson had wanted to make a judgement name about whether or not to return to Victoria, because of the danger of border closures.

Politicians may search exemptions to journey from Victoria to Canberra for parliamentary sittings, but when Mr Wilson had returned to his voters, this might have then required one other spherical of quarantine if he returned to Canberra.

“Upon completion of the Exercise, the Assistant Minister returned to Canberra because of the risk of border closures that could have prohibited him from attending Parliament,’’ a spokesman said.

“Upon the completion of the Parliamentary sitting fortnights in August (3 Aug to 12 Aug 23 Aug to 2 Sept) he had to Chair a series of Economics Committee hearings in Canberra and couldn’t concurrently facilitate quarantine obligations to enter Victoria and the ACT (two weeks in each direction).

Given these quarantine obligations and the fact that the Committee Secretariat is based in Canberra, the prudent course of action was to remain in Canberra between Parliamentary sitting fortnights so he could fulfil his responsibilities.”

During this six-week interval in Canberra, Mr Wilson remained separated from his husband who remained in lockdown in Melbourne.

After returning to Canberra after his Queensland journey on July 22, Canberra additionally then entered a lockdown on August 12.

“Assistant Minister Wilson returned to Melbourne once quarantine rules were eased and it was confirmed that his swearing-in ceremony as Assistant Minister was to take place virtually,’’ a spokesman said.

“The Assistant Minister prefers to hire a car and drive himself in Canberra, not use the chauffeur-driven ComCar service.”