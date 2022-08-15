Albanese lauds Monash, Moderna vaccine partnership
Moderna’s will open the southern hemisphere’s first mRNA vaccine facility at Monash University in Victoria, the place it would produce 100 million vaccine doses yearly, below a 10-year deal confirmed on Monday.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews have been on the Monash campus in Clayton for the announcement, the PM saying Australia had been too complacent for too lengthy about the necessity to produce its personal vaccines.
“It’s an exciting day because of what it presents going forward of the production of vaccines here, but also for what it says about Australia and the possibilities which are there,” Albanese mentioned.
He mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic confirmed why Australia’s capability to fabricate its personal merchandise was so intently linked to nationwide safety and well being.
“We can’t continue to assume it’s OK to be at the end of the global supply chains because we know that what Covid represented, of course, was a massive global disruption to their supply chains,” he mentioned.
The PM mentioned Australia had been complacent for too lengthy, and that made it weak through the pandemic, Albanese mentioned.
“It’s not just about health, it’s not just about science, it’s about national security. It’s about us being able to stand up for ourselves,” the prime minister mentioned.
Andrews mentioned Monday’s announcement was proof of Melbourne’s standing as a worldwide science centre, saying town shared that standing with Oxford, London and Boston.