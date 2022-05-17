Albanese says Labor will investigate lifeline for Activ

Anthony Albanese says he’ll do what he can to see how a incapacity employment service in WA can preserve working, after the supplier introduced it was shutting down its industrial workshops leaving lots of out of labor.

The Opposition Leader referred to as the closure of Activ’s supported employment workshops “a really serious issue” that had left these concerned “devastated”.

“This is a serious issue that goes to the cuts that have occurred to the NDIS and goes to, as well, what has occurred in employment services,” he stated.

“This decision has been devastating for the people involved in those employment services, but also their families.

“This is a company that have been active in Western Australia for 70 years. They’ve survived all sorts of pressures, but they couldn’t survive the Morrison government.”

He stated he needed to see what might be performed so the companies might proceed to function and stated the NDIS was one of many areas there was a key coverage distinction between Labor and the Government.

“We will do what we can to sit down and get advice about how these services can continue to operate,” he stated.

“This is about employment and engagement, it’s also the social interaction that comes with these services.

“I’ve said, consistently, that the NDIS has one key difference between us and the Government.

“That is, we understand that the NDIS is about people. It’s about the people who are involved in the scheme.

“At the heart of it, what we want to do is, in all ways, encourage the fullest participation possible in society, including in employment, of people with a disability.

“What we understand is that that’s not only good for the people with disability – it’s also good for our Australian economy and for our society as well, to be inclusive.”

Activ introduced on Monday it was closing down seven of its supported worksites which make use of 700 individuals, with the organisation’s chief govt Michael Heath blaming funding cuts from the Commonwealth’s NDIS.

Mr Health stated he’d approached each State and Federal Governments about getting funding to maintain the websites working.

NDIS Minister Linda Reynolds has denied there had been cuts to the NDIS and stated it was a enterprise resolution by Activ.

However, she additionally confirmed the Commonwealth favoured “mainstream employment” for individuals with disabilities.

Supported employment is restricted work for individuals with disabilities who might have extra help than a mainstream office permits.

Activ’s websites had included timber manufacturing, product packaging and industrial companies.

Asked why the WA Government hadn’t stepped in to fund Activ, Mark McGowan stated NDIS was a Commonwealth accountability however stated he was a “great supporter of Activ” and it was his hope whoever did win the election would work with them to see what might be performed.