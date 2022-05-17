Australia

Albanese says Labor will investigate lifeline for Activ

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 hours ago
28 2 minutes read


Anthony Albanese says he’ll do what he can to see how a incapacity employment service in WA can preserve working, after the supplier introduced it was shutting down its industrial workshops leaving lots of out of labor.

The Opposition Leader referred to as the closure of Activ’s supported employment workshops “a really serious issue” that had left these concerned “devastated”.

“This is a serious issue that goes to the cuts that have occurred to the NDIS and goes to, as well, what has occurred in employment services,” he stated.

“This decision has been devastating for the people involved in those employment services, but also their families.

“This is a company that have been active in Western Australia for 70 years. They’ve survived all sorts of pressures, but they couldn’t survive the Morrison government.”



