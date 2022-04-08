Albania could push for solo EU membership bid, says PM Edi Rama

Albania’s prime minister has mentioned that his nation might search to affix the European Union in a separate bid from its neighbour North Macedonia.

Edi Rama instructed reporters that Tirana will ask for a separation from Skopje if Bulgaria continues to dam the launch of EU accession talks.

Both Albania and North Macedonia have fulfilled the required standards for launching talks to affix the 27-nation bloc, however Bulgaria vetoed the beginning of talks in 2020.

Sofia has argued that Skopje had did not honour a 2017 friendship deal, significantly concerning shared historical past and language.

Since the 2 international locations’ bids are linked, accession talks require unanimous approval from EU member states.

“Albania cannot wait any longer for the two neighbours to resolve their quarrel,” Rama mentioned on Thursday. “Our course in that direction will fully change.”

Western Balkan countries are at different stages on the path to EU membership. While Serbia and Montenegro have launched full membership negotiations, Bosnia and Kosovo have undertaken only the first step in the process.

During a visit to North Macedonia last month, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reaffirmed the bloc’s desire to integrate the Western Balkans, saying it’s a “strategic priority”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz additionally mentioned final week that talks on Albania’s and North Macedonia’s EU accession wanted to start out as quickly as attainable.