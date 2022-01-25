Albanian FA boss unhurt after home bombed

An explosion has shaken the house of Albanian soccer federation president Armand Duka with out inflicting accidents, his spokesman mentioned Tuesday.

Andi Vercani mentioned the explosion occurred on Monday at Duka’s house within the western port metropolis of Durres.

European soccer’s ruling physique UEFA expressed its concern to the Top Channel personal tv station, and its help to Duka “following the recent bombing at his house.”

UEFA additionally warned of “political interference in the running of the Albanian federation,” and raised “its concerns regarding the safe staging of the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Tirana in light of the recent events.”

The ultimate is because of be held on May 25.

Duka’s spouse and son have been at house however weren’t injured within the explosion. Duka was within the capital metropolis of Tirana.

Cameras captured a picture of a hooded particular person apparently setting the explosive.

On Tuesday, Duka mentioned he had obtained a life-threatening textual content message asking him to resign.

The 59-year-old Duka, who has been federation president since 2002 however is on the finish of his mandate, is operating for re-election on March 2 and is the principle candidate. The contest has sparked a conflict between him and Tirana metropolis corridor, which has accused Duka of corruption.

Tirana metropolis corridor has indicted two senior federation officers for interference within the election technique of town’s soccer membership, KF Tirana, a day earlier.

The soccer federation’s web site has additionally been hacked and isn’t operating.