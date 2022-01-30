Albo makes the most of Morrison’s absence to woo tennis fans
Current Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews didn’t attend the ultimate. In truth the variety of matches he attended this 12 months equalled the variety of units taken off girls’s champ Ash Barty: zero. Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula did make an look.
Inside the Nine suite, firm chairman Peter Costello wanting sharp (no less than that’s what we instructed him) in a taupe linen go well with with contrasting navy linen shirt was completely satisfied to offer his successor Josh Frydenberg some suggestions, shifting Frydenberg to jovially level out that Costello by no means needed to cope with a pandemic.
Also current was Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan speaking to Costello and spouse Tanya, Eddie McGuire and spouse Carla with new-ish Nine chief government Mike Sneesby.
Frydenberg and spouse Amie Saunders have been having fun with the lounge music a lot that they went to e book the DJ for an upcoming birthday celebration.
In the Penfolds Restaurant, Sydney pub baron Justin Hemmes, 49, relaxed on the terrace with a posse that included girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel, 26, because the Sydney movie star hotelier prepares to additional his assault on Melbourne resorts in 2022.
Also noticed within the sponsor’s hospitality zone, Telstra chief government Andy Penn held court docket at a desk of eight senior executives, whereas close by actor Rachel Griffith shot the breeze at a desk of six.
Benoit Collard, vice chairman of Piper-Heidsieck, flew in from France to preside on the Parisian cafe type Piper-Heidsieck champagne bar, the place the Indian hospitality employees appeared in awe when cricket tremendous star David Warner walked in with spouse Candice. Might now we have a photograph, they politely requested? Of course!
Also having fun with the fizz as visitors of Oatley Fine Wines have been restaurant impresario Chris Lucas and Sarah Lew in addition to Jean-Paul Prunetti proprietor of Toorak energy lunching venue France-Soir.
Courtside have been Olympians Ian Thorpe and Emma McKeon, cricket legend Shane Warne in addition to Governor of Victoria The Hon Linda Dessau.
Penny Fowler, the Herald and Weekly Times chair and niece of Rupert Murdoch was sitting subsequent to Sky News chief government Paul Whittaker.
And simply to remind us why we have been all right here, entrance and centre have been a trio of tennis legends, Rod Laver, Neale Fraser and Judy Dalton.
