Albo makes the most of Morrison’s absence to woo tennis fans

Current Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews didn’t attend the ultimate. In truth the variety of matches he attended this 12 months equalled the variety of units taken off girls’s champ Ash Barty: zero. Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula did make an look.

Inside the Nine suite, firm chairman Peter Costello wanting sharp (no less than that’s what we instructed him) in a taupe linen go well with with contrasting navy linen shirt was completely satisfied to offer his successor Josh Frydenberg some suggestions, shifting Frydenberg to jovially level out that Costello by no means needed to cope with a pandemic.

Nine chief government Mike Sneesby (proper) with Eddie McGuire Credit:Joe Armao

Also current was Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan speaking to Costello and spouse Tanya, Eddie McGuire and spouse Carla with new-ish Nine chief government Mike Sneesby.

Frydenberg and spouse Amie Saunders have been having fun with the lounge music a lot that they went to e book the DJ for an upcoming birthday celebration.