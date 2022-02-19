Aldi shopper’s ‘annoying’ trolley problem

The buyer had completed their store and went to return their trolley – solely to expertise a state of affairs that’s divided different consumers.

An Aldi shopper has taken to Facebook to complain after leaving again their trolley in one of many grocery store’s carparks – solely to find there have been no trolleys within the bays for him to redeem his coin again.

Unlike Coles and Woolies, all Aldi trolleys are coin-operated and require a gold coin or Aldi trolley token to be inserted into them to make use of.

To get your coin or token again, the trolley have to be clipped into one other trolley or chain which releases the coin.

Aldi says the coin operated trolleys scale back theft and save the grocery store cash, nonetheless, one shopper stated additionally they created a headache for them this week.

Taking to the Aldi Fans Australia Facebook web page, the person stated he had been purchasing at Aldi’s Lake Haven retailer in NSW and had gone to the purchasing centre’s downstairs carpark to unpack his groceries into his automobile.

“Went to return my trolley like a good boy, but alas there is no chain with the release for the token, so have to return it back upstairs to Aldi,” he stated within the since-deleted submit.

“Just a pain because this particular Aldi is in a shopping complex.”

The man additionally stated that when he complained to Aldi concerning the incident over electronic mail he obtained a response “saying thank you for your abandoned trolley report”, including to his frustration.

“Really why do I bother,” he stated.

The criticism acquired a blended response from different consumers, one in all whom advised he inform a retailer supervisor subsequent time.

Some who empathised with the person, stated they too had skilled an identical state of affairs and it was “annoying”.

“If you went back into the store (I know a pain) but they would have given you a token or coin,” one shopper advised. “I’ve done that before.”

“I’ve had two issues and the store has gladly reissued me with a token free of charge,” one wrote.

“This happens at a lot of shopping centres,” one other stated.

“Either the chain is missing at the designated Aldi trolley return or it is blocked with trolleys from other shops like Coles, Woolworths, etc. People don’t think.”

Unlike its rivals Coles and Woolworths, Aldi has used trolley tokens because it arrived in Australia in 2001.

While the choice to have trolley tokens may annoy some consumers, based on Aldi it’s one of many causes they will maintain their costs low-cost.

“On the rare occasion there are no trolleys in the return bay we encourage customers to return their trolley to the store where they will be able to retrieve their gold coin or token,” an Aldi spokesperson informed information.com.au.

“Aldi uses the trolley token system as a key preventative measure against trolleys being dumped in backstreets, waterways and public areas.

As a result, we find almost all of our trolleys are returned to our stores. By incentivising customers to return their own trolleys, we save money on trolley retrieval services and pass those savings on to customers in the form of our low prices. It’s part of our Good Different operating model.”