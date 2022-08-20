Alec Baldwin denies fatal shooting

\r\nVideo: Alec Baldwin denies deadly taking picturesAlec Baldwin denies deadly taking picturesWe\u2019re sorry, this function is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footerAlec Baldwin has rejected the FBI's declare that the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, couldn't have been fired with out him pulling the set off.August 20, 2022 \u2014 7.42am\r\n\r\nSource link