Alert security guard saves the day after gunmen shoot, wound Gauteng taxi boss | News24

The sufferer and his good friend had been in a purple Ferrari on Wednesday night when one other individual arrived on the Centurion Golf Estate car parking zone, the place the pair had parked.

It is alleged that, because the taxi boss alighted from the Ferrari, a white automobile carrying 4 males, armed with assault rifles, approached and opened fireplace.

A safety officer, who was patrolling within the space, retaliated by firing on the gunmen.

The injured taxi boss was rushed to a close-by hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed the incident.

“Gauteng police are searching for suspects after a taxi owner was shot and wounded in front of the Centurion Golf Estate on Wednesday evening. Armed suspects travelling in a white vehicle allegedly drove into the estate’s parking area and started shooting directly at the 56-year-old taxi owner,” stated Kweza.

Police collected a number of cartridges on the scene. Kweza stated they had been investigating a case of tried homicide.

Santaco is but to touch upon the matter.