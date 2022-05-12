Alex Cora ejected, Red Sox lose to Braves on 9th-inning homer by Orlando Arcia

ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer within the backside of the ninth inning to present the Atlanta Braves a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday evening.

Arcia lined his first homer of the season over the left-field wall off Ryan Brasier with one out within the ninth for his third hit of the sport. The homer drove in Ozzie Albies, who led off with a single.

Red Sox supervisor Alex Cora and catcher Kevin Plawecki had been ejected by plate umpire Adam Beck after he known as strike three on Plawecki with the bases loaded to finish the highest of the sixth with the rating tied at 3. The full-count pitch from Collin McHugh seemed to be low.

Plawecki slammed his helmet to the bottom whereas arguing the decision and was shortly ejected by Beck. Cora charged from the dugout and took up the spirited dispute, pointing to the plate and persevering with his animated argument after additionally being tossed.

Kevin Plawecki and Alex Cora had been ejected after this known as third strike with the bases-loaded. (by way of @BravesOnBally)pic.twitter.com/J78fv1FMGo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 12, 2022

Christian Vázquez changed Plawecki behind the plate.

Albies ended an 0-for-10 stoop by main off the ninth with a single in opposition to Brasier (0-1).

Kenley Jansen (1-0) recorded two strikeouts whereas strolling one batter in a scoreless ninth.

With the cut up of the two-game collection, the Red Sox had been denied their first collection win since April 11-13, after they gained two of three from Detroit. They ended a streak of six consecutive collection losses.

After matching its season excessive for runs in Tuesday evening’s 9-4 win, Boston had early success in opposition to Ian Anderson, who allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Trevor Story’s two-run homer within the second drove in Alex Verdugo, who doubled with one out. It was Story’s first homer with Boston.

The Red Sox pushed their led to 3-0 within the third when Rafael Devers doubled and scored on a single by J.D. Martinez. Devers hit his first profession grand slam on Tuesday evening.

The Braves tied the sport within the third. Following a single by Arcia for Atlanta’s first hit off Nathan Eovaldi, Travis Demeritte pulled a fastball over the left-field wall for a two-run homer. Dansby Swanson walked, stole second and scored on Matt Olson’s double off the center-field wall.

Eovaldi allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings. He had six strikeouts with one stroll.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Atlanta OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was held out with soreness in his groin. The Braves hope Acuña will really feel higher following an off day Thursday. Acuña felt the discomfort throughout Tuesday evening’s recreation. “He woke up and it wasn’t any better,” supervisor Brian Snitker mentioned Wednesday. Acuña has made a profitable return from surgical procedure to restore the anterior cruciate ligament in his proper knee. He has hit .282 with two homers and 5 stolen bases in his first 10 video games. … Backup C Manny Piña can have season-ending surgical procedure after assessments revealed ligament and cartilage harm in his left wrist. Piña, 34, was positioned on the 10-day injured record April 28 with irritation within the wrist. Piña, who signed an $8 million, two-year contract earlier than the season, is predicted to return for spring coaching subsequent 12 months.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Boston is off Thursday earlier than persevering with its five-game journey at Texas on Friday evening. The workforce had not introduced its beginning pitchers whereas awaiting an replace on LHP Rich Hill, who might return from the COVID-19 injured record.

Braves: Following an off day, LHP Max Fried (4-2, 2.68 ERA) is scheduled to start out in Friday evening’s opener of a three-game collection in opposition to San Diego. Fried is 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA in two profession begins in opposition to the Padres.

