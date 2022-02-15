Alex Eggerking addresses Dyson Heydon: ‘You ruined my career’

A lady sexually harassed by a former High Court decide has delivered a blistering message to the person who “ruined her career”.

One of the ladies sexually harassed by disgraced by former High Court Justice Dyson Heydon has delivered a blistering message to him on air.

Speaking to 7.30, Alex Eggerking mentioned she “had a really strong sense of justice” however had her religion in a authorized profession collapse in entrance of her after her ordeal.

She mentioned snagging a job as an affiliate for Dyson Heydon was “the absolute pinnacle job for a law graduate” at simply age 23.

Little did she know she was getting into a tradition of harassment, in response to new revelations launched within the investigation commissioned by the High Court.

“On my third day of being an associate, there were drinks held in the library, the library staff put on drinks. I went back to do some more work up in chambers in the Judge‘s chambers. He came back upstairs after that and hung around while I finished my work,” she advised ABC’s 7.30 on Tuesday.

She mentioned she was requested to dinner by Mr Heydon, assuming it was a gesture of curiosity in her profession.

“I was thrilled. I thought this is him offering to take a personal interest in me and become my mentor. And it was a perfectly professional and innocuous conversation, you know, talking about the court, talk about the law, talking about being an associate,” she continued.

Mr Heydon then requested her to “see his desk”.

“I didn’t want to see his desk, and I felt at that point as though he was trying to manipulate me into a situation where I might be alone with him,” Ms Eggerking mentioned, admitting she “really started to panic” when Mr Heydon allegedly requested her to “close the door”.

“I became very uncomfortable, but he was quite insistent, and he had this very quiet presence that didn’t take a lot of argument, and he sort of stood there, waiting for me to follow him … it became so obvious that this had crossed into an extremely unprofessional situation. I felt like I had been manipulated into his bedroom.”

She went on to handle her former boss straight, accusing him of destroying her belief within the system she fought so onerous to be part of.

“Dyson Heydon, you ruined my career,” she mentioned.

“You destroyed my love for the law. You destroyed my faith in legal institutions and the legal profession. You made me feel viscerally unsafe on my third day of working for you. You made me feel worthless.

“You treated me like I was an object that you could use when you wanted to with impunity. You don’t deserve to have an AEC. You don’t deserve to have a practising certificate. What I also want to say is that you didn’t get away with it.

“Strong, courageous, vulnerable, bloody determined women stood up and said that is enough, this is what happened to me, and you won’t get away with it.”

Last 12 months, Justice Heydon issued an announcement by his legal professionals denying “emphatically any allegation of sexual harassment or any offence”.

Lawyers performing for the ladies have confirmed the settlement agreements with every girl embody a Non-Disclosure Agreement stopping disclosure of the quantities of compensation concerned.

“After their experience of working in the High Court, Rachael, Chelsea and Alex have been unable to pursue the legal careers that they aspired to. Indeed, they were so severely impacted by what happened that it took them years to come forward to pursue this matter,” office lawyer Josh Bornstein mentioned.

“Detailed actuarial and other evidence was prepared in aid of their claims. That actuarial material sought to effectively model the loss of a legal career for a typical High Court associate. Many former High Court associates pursue successful careers as barristers and some are then appointed as judges.”

One former authorized assistant, Chelsea Tabart, beforehand advised the Sydney Morning Herald that on her first day working for Justice Heydon practically a decade in the past, he recommended they cease for a drink after an workplace dinner.

He took her to a personal room at a prestigious membership, she mentioned, and put his hand on her thigh. She was 22.

Another former affiliate, Rachael Patterson Collins mentioned Justice Heydon made repeated advances towards her — on one event asking if he might kiss her.

When she requested him why she mentioned he replied, “Because you’re beautiful”.