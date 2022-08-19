Alex Hales, Wanindu Hasaranga Among Overseas Players Signed By Desert Vipers For Inaugural ILT20 | Cricket News

England batter Alex Hales, wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell and Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga have been amongst abroad signees revealed by Desert Vipers for the inaugural version of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cricket’s International League T20 on Friday. England all-rounder Tom Curran, batter Ben Duckett have additionally signed with the staff. The franchise has appointed former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody and former England wicket-keeper batter James Foster as their Director of Cricket and head coach respectively.

“I am honoured to lead the Cricket Operations of Desert Vipers in what promises to be an entertaining and high-quality tournament. We have assembled an excellent mix of youth and experience in a highly skilled squad and I warmly welcome our players from all over the world in what is truly an international event,” mentioned Tom Moody in a press release.

Also, head coach James Foster mentioned in a press release, “Working with such a quality group of players is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to get started with Desert Vipers. This tournament will contain a lot of competitive and entertaining cricket and I look forward to our squad playing a full role in that.”

On Friday, Lancer Capital unveiled its ILT20 League franchise named ‘Desert Vipers’.

“Desert Vipers, owned by Lancer Capital, are proud and excited to be part of @ILT20Official,” tweeted Desert Vipers.

In July, the Emirates Cricket Board confirmed that the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) League shall be performed between window of January 6 to February 12, 2023.

The six-team franchise-style league shall be performed over a 34-match schedule at world-renowned, world-class venues in UAE. The first occasion is scheduled to be performed between the window of January 6 and February 12, 2023.

The event can even present a precious platform for Emirates Cricket to take growing their native expertise to a better stage, the place UAE-based gamers at the moment built-in with the board’s programme, in addition to these recognized by the high-performance teaching and choice committee groups, shall be given the chance to coach and play alongside a few of the world’s finest minds of at the moment’s recreation.