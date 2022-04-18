Alex Jones’ InfoWars files for bankruptcy in US court

Far-right wing web site InfoWars on Sunday filed for voluntary Chapter 11 chapter safety within the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas within the face of a number of defamation lawsuits.

Chapter 11 chapter procedures put a maintain on all civil litigation issues and permit firms to organize turnaround plans whereas remaining operational.

Alex Jones, founding father of InfoWars, was discovered answerable for damages in a trio of lawsuits final yr filed after he falsely claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook college bloodbath was a hoax.

Jones claimed the capturing, through which 20 kids and 6 college staff have been shot useless on the college in Newtown, Connecticut, was fabricated by gun-control advocates and mainstream media.

Sandy Hook households in late March rejected Jones’ provide to settle their defamation lawsuit and reopened the case. Jones had provided to pay $120,000 to every of the 13 plaintiffs to settle the case.

Each of the plaintiffs turned down the settlement provide in courtroom paperwork, saying, “The so-called offer is a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.”

According to Sunday’s courtroom filings, InfoWars listed its estimated property within the vary of $0-$50,000 and estimated liabilities within the vary of $1 million to $10 million.

Jones, a vocal supporter of former US President Donald Trump, was beforehand subpoenaed by the House of Representatives committee probing the January 2021 assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

