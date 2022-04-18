Alex Jones’s Infowars weighs possible bankruptcy

Companies owned by far-right radio host Alex Jones are getting recommendation from restructuring advisers and contemplating choices together with a possible chapter submitting after being hit by lawsuits over Jones’s conspiracy theories, in keeping with an individual with data of the matter.

A Chapter 11 submitting would intention to permit Jones’s companies, akin to Infowars and Free Speech Systems, to maintain working whereas pausing civil litigation towards them, stated the individual, who requested to not be recognized as a result of the discussions are personal.

Radio present host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Credit:AP

Representatives for Infowars and Free Speech Systems didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark exterior of normal enterprise hours. Pattis & Smith, a regulation agency that signify Jones and his companies, additionally didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Jones and his corporations final yr have been discovered liable in a defamation lawsuit introduced by family of youngsters killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre after Jones known as the shootings a hoax.