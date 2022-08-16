Alexander Lukashenko Fast Facts
Father: identify unavailable publicly
Mother: Yekaterina Lukashenko, milkmaid
Marriage: Galina (Zhelnerovich) Lukashenko (1975-present)
Children: with Galina (Zhelnerovich) Lukashenko: Viktor and Dmitry; with Irina Abelskaya: Nikolai “Kolya”
Education: Mogilev Pedagogical Institute (now Mogilev State A. Kuleshov University), historical past, 1975; Belarusian Agricultural Academy, economics, 1985
Military service: Soviet Army
Religion: has known as himself an “Orthodox atheist”
Other Facts
Was elected president in Belarus’ first democratic election in 1994, however subsequent elections have been marred by allegations of strong-arm techniques and voting irregularities and had been received by suspiciously huge margins.
Has been described as “Europe’s last dictator.”
Lukashenko has maintained his nation’s shut political ties to Russia, restricted opposition actions and censored media.
Timeline
1975-1977 – Drafted into the navy and serves as an teacher within the border guard alongside the western border of Belarus.
1980-1982 – Serves within the Soviet Army.
1987-1994 – Head of the Gorodets state farm within the Mogilev area.
1990-1994 – Member of the Belarusian Soviet Socialist Republic (BSSR) Supreme Council, the place he turns into a deputy and later founds a faction known as Communists for Democracy.
1991 – Only member of the Belarusian parliament to vote towards the settlement that results in the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
July 10, 1994 – Is elected president of Belarus with 80% of the vote, defeating Prime Minister Vyacheslav Kebich within the nation’s first presidential election.
May 1995 – Is behind a referendum that will increase integration with Russia, together with making the Russian language equal to Belarusian and changing the nationwide flag and state symbols with ones much like these of the previous Soviet Union. The referendum additionally provides Lukashenko the fitting to dissolve the parliament.
November 1996 – Is behind a referendum that revises the Constitution to offer extra authority to the presidency, together with limiting the authority of the Constitutional Court and lengthening Lukashenko’s presidential time period. An impeachment effort fails, and Lukashenko indicators a brand new structure.
1997-2021 – Head of the Belarusian Olympic Committee.
1999 – Signs a treaty making Belarus a “union state” with Russia.
October 2004 – A referendum is handed to remove presidential time period limits.
March 2006 – Is reelected president with over 80% of the vote.
October 2015 – Is reelected president with 83.5% of the vote.
September 19, 2020 – 430 individuals are detained in election protests throughout Belarus, based on the Belarus Interior Ministry. Of these, 415 are within the capital Minsk. Some 385 individuals are launched by September 20.
December 7, 2020 – Following an investigation “Concerning athletes, officials and sports in Belarus,” the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspends the Executive Board of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus “from all IOC events and activities, including the Olympic Games.” Lukashenko’s election of his son Viktor Lukashenko to be exchange him as president of the Belarusian NOC just isn’t acknowledged, based on a March 8, 2021, IOC assertion.