Alexander Lukashenko Fast Facts

Father: identify unavailable publicly

Mother: Yekaterina Lukashenko, milkmaid

Marriage: Galina (Zhelnerovich) Lukashenko (1975-present)

Children: with Galina (Zhelnerovich) Lukashenko: Viktor and Dmitry; with Irina Abelskaya: Nikolai “Kolya”

Education: Mogilev Pedagogical Institute (now Mogilev State A. Kuleshov University), historical past, 1975; Belarusian Agricultural Academy, economics, 1985

Military service: Soviet Army

Religion: has known as himself an “Orthodox atheist”

Other Facts

Has dominated Belarus, a small nation between Russia and European Union member Poland and a necessary east-west commerce route, for greater than 1 / 4 of a century.

Was elected president in Belarus’ first democratic election in 1994, however subsequent elections have been marred by allegations of strong-arm techniques and voting irregularities and had been received by suspiciously huge margins.

Has been described as “Europe’s last dictator.”

Lukashenko has maintained his nation’s shut political ties to Russia, restricted opposition actions and censored media.

Timeline

1975-1977 – Drafted into the navy and serves as an teacher within the border guard alongside the western border of Belarus.

1980-1982 – Serves within the Soviet Army.

1987-1994 – Head of the Gorodets state farm within the Mogilev area.

1990-1994 – Member of the Belarusian Soviet Socialist Republic (BSSR) Supreme Council, the place he turns into a deputy and later founds a faction known as Communists for Democracy.

1991 – Only member of the Belarusian parliament to vote towards the settlement that results in the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

July 10, 1994 – Is elected president of Belarus with 80% of the vote, defeating Prime Minister Vyacheslav Kebich within the nation’s first presidential election.

May 1995 – Is behind a referendum that will increase integration with Russia, together with making the Russian language equal to Belarusian and changing the nationwide flag and state symbols with ones much like these of the previous Soviet Union. The referendum additionally provides Lukashenko the fitting to dissolve the parliament.

November 1996 – Is behind a referendum that revises the Constitution to offer extra authority to the presidency, together with limiting the authority of the Constitutional Court and lengthening Lukashenko’s presidential time period. An impeachment effort fails, and Lukashenko indicators a brand new structure.

1997-2021 – Head of the Belarusian Olympic Committee.

1999 – Signs a treaty making Belarus a “union state” with Russia.

October 2004 – A referendum is handed to remove presidential time period limits.

March 2006 – Is reelected president with over 80% of the vote.

December 2010 – Is reelected president with virtually 80% of the vote.

October 2015 – Is reelected president with 83.5% of the vote.

March 29, 2020 – Recommends that people not only drink vodka but wash their hands with it and take saunas to combat the coronavirus.

July 28, 2020 – Lukashenko says he contracted coronavirus but recovered without suffering any symptoms, based on a report from state-run information company Belta. He has repeatedly dismissed the menace posed by Covid-19, touted house treatments and refused to close down his nation, making Belarus an outlier in Europe.

August 10, 2020 – Demonstrations resume. Around 3,000 individuals are detained and dozens injured throughout clashes with police, the inside ministry says in an announcement seen by state-run information company Belta. Tikhanovskaya rejects the preliminary election outcomes and recordsdata a criticism with Belarus' central elections committee demanding a recount of the votes. She leaves for Lithuania soon afterwards.

September 19, 2020 – 430 individuals are detained in election protests throughout Belarus, based on the Belarus Interior Ministry. Of these, 415 are within the capital Minsk. Some 385 individuals are launched by September 20.

September 23, 2020 – Lukashenko is inaugurated for a sixth consecutive term as president in an unannounced ceremony in Minsk, Belarus, based on state media reviews. Opposition politicians describe the ceremony as a “thieves’ meeting” and a “farce.” The United States and a lot of European Union nations challenge statements rejecting the legitimacy of Lukashenko’s win.

September 24, 2020 – The European Union releases a statement regarding the Belarus presidential election. “The European Union does not recognise their falsified results. On this basis, the so-called ‘inauguration’ of 23 September 2020 and the new mandate claimed by Aleksandr Lukashenko lack any democratic legitimacy.”

December 7, 2020 – Following an investigation “Concerning athletes, officials and sports in Belarus,” the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspends the Executive Board of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus “from all IOC events and activities, including the Olympic Games.” Lukashenko’s election of his son Viktor Lukashenko to be exchange him as president of the Belarusian NOC just isn’t acknowledged, based on a March 8, 2021, IOC assertion.

May 23, 2021 – A Ryanair flight traveling from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius is intercepted and forced to land in Minsk, Belarus, as it is about to begin its descent. When it lands, outstanding opposition activist Roman Protasevich and his Russian associate Sofia Sapega, who’re on the flight, are detained. Protasevich is one in all dozens of journalists and activists campaigning in exile towards Lukashenko’s 26-year rule. Lukashenko later claims that the flight was diverted due to a bomb menace that had originated in Switzerland, allegations that Swiss authorities refute. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda later tells CNN that the e-mail indicating a bomb menace was despatched half-hour after Lithuanian officers acquired the sign from Minsk to land the aircraft.

May 24, 2021 – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the bloc is "closing our airspace to planes from Belarus" and calls on EU airways to not fly over the nation. She provides that "further economic sanctions will be presented soon." The European Union calls on airlines to avoid Belarus' airspace, responding to the forced landing of the Ryanair flight.

May 24, 2021 – The US National Security Council releases a readout of a call between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and democratic opposition leader Tikhanovskaya. Sullivan "strongly condemned the brazen and dangerous grounding of a Ryanair flight between two EU member states on May 23 and the subsequent removal and detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich." He calls for Protasevich's instant launch, truthful elections and states "that the United States, in coordination with the EU and other allies and partners, will hold the Lukashenka regime to account."

May 27, 2021 – The International Civil Aviation Organization says it is going to perform an investigation into the diversion of the flight, whereas at the very least two The International Civil Aviation Organization says it is going to perform an investigation into the diversion of the flight, whereas at the very least two European carriers say they were refused permission to fly to Moscow by Russian authorities after they requested to fly an alternate route bypassing Belarusian airspace.