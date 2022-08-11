Sports
Alexander Zverev in fight to be fit for US Open | Tennis News – Times of India
MUNICH: Germany’s world quantity two Alexander Zverev says he’s going through a battle to be match for the US Open following surgical procedure on torn ankle ligaments on the French Open.
Zverev solely returned to the observe court docket final Sunday after the harm he suffered throughout his semi-final in opposition to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in June.
He turned on his ankle throughout that match, screaming in ache when trailing Nadal 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after three hours of play.
He left court docket in a wheelchair, returning shortly after on crutches and in tears to announce his retirement, with Nadal happening to increase his document Grand Slam haul to 22, routing Norway’s Casper Ruud within the ultimate.
Speaking in Hamburg at a press convention on Thursday the Tokyo Olympic champion Zverev stated: “Obviously I am going to try to make it to the US Open even if it’s in a very very short time.”
Last week Zverev revealed that he suffers from kind 1 diabetes, admitting he had struggled to simply accept his situation and had tried to cover it from the world.
The final Grand Slam of the season begins in New York in somewhat over a fortnight on August 29.
If Flushing Meadows comes too quickly Zverev is aiming to return for the September 13-18 Davis Cup group part in opposition to France, Belgium and Australia in his native Hamburg.
Zverev solely returned to the observe court docket final Sunday after the harm he suffered throughout his semi-final in opposition to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in June.
He turned on his ankle throughout that match, screaming in ache when trailing Nadal 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after three hours of play.
He left court docket in a wheelchair, returning shortly after on crutches and in tears to announce his retirement, with Nadal happening to increase his document Grand Slam haul to 22, routing Norway’s Casper Ruud within the ultimate.
Speaking in Hamburg at a press convention on Thursday the Tokyo Olympic champion Zverev stated: “Obviously I am going to try to make it to the US Open even if it’s in a very very short time.”
Last week Zverev revealed that he suffers from kind 1 diabetes, admitting he had struggled to simply accept his situation and had tried to cover it from the world.
The final Grand Slam of the season begins in New York in somewhat over a fortnight on August 29.
If Flushing Meadows comes too quickly Zverev is aiming to return for the September 13-18 Davis Cup group part in opposition to France, Belgium and Australia in his native Hamburg.