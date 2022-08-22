Sports
Alexander Zverev pulls out of US Open with ankle surgery | Tennis News – Times of India
World quantity two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as he continues his restoration following ankle surgical procedure, event organisers stated on Monday.
The 25-year-old underwent surgical procedure in June after damaging ligaments in his proper ankle throughout this 12 months’s Roland Garros semi-final in opposition to Rafa Nadal.
“Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open. Get well soon, Alex!” organisers stated in a quick assertion.
The German earlier stated that he anticipated to be again from damage to play for Germany within the Davis Cup in September however added there was an opportunity that he may return earlier and have at Flushing Meadows, the place he reached the ultimate in 2020.
The 12 months’s ultimate Grand Slam will get underneath approach subsequent Monday.
