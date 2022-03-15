Alexei Navalny faces 13 years in maximum security prison in Russia

Russian prosecutors have referred to as for opposition chief Alexei Navalny to be imprisoned for 13 years in a maximum-security jail.

Navalny — a key critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin — has been charged with fraud and contempt of courtroom.

The Russian prosecutor’s workplace has accused him of embezzling cash that he and his anti-corruption basis raised over time.

Navalny can be alleged to have insulted a Russian decide throughout a earlier listening to. He has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

In their closing arguments on Tuesday, prosecutors demanded a 13-year jail sentence in a maximum-security detention centre, in addition to a 1.2 million rouble (€9,900) effective.

The Kremlin critic is already serving two-and-a-half years in a penal colony east of Moscow, and Russia’s opposition sees the trial as an try to preserve Navalny in jail for so long as attainable.

Navalny’s high ally, Leonid Volkov — who himself left Russia whereas going through a number of legal circumstances — mentioned on Facebook that Russian authorities need the opposition chief to stay in jail “until Vladimir Putin or Navalny dies”.

“He is an absolutely innocent man on trial because he is telling the truth about Putin’s criminal regime,” Liubov Sobol, one other of Navalny’s exiled allies, added on Twitter.

The 45-year-old opposition chief was arrested in January 2021 instantly upon his return from Germany, the place he spent 5 months recovering from a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian officers have all the time denied the allegations of involvement.

In February 2021, a courtroom then convicted Navalny over parole violations stemming from a 2014 fraud case. The conviction triggered an outcry within the West and sanctions towards Moscow.

Following his imprisonment, Moscow unleashed a sweeping crackdown on Navalny’s associates and supporters.

His closest allies have left Russia after going through a number of legal expenses, and his anti-corruption basis has been outlawed as an “extremist” organisation.

Last month, Russian officers additionally added Navalny and a lot of his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.

Navalny has lately called for his supporters to peacefully protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, regardless of the threats of arrest.

Nearly 15,000 peace protesters have been detained in actions throughout Russia since 24 February, in keeping with the NGO OVD-Info.