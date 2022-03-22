World
Alexei Navalny sentenced to 9 years in prison by Russian court – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian opposition chief Alexei Navalny was convicted of fraud and contempt of court docket and sentenced to 9 years in a most safety jail on Tuesday, in a trial Kremlin critics see as an try and preserve President Vladimir Putin‘s most ardent foe in jail for so long as attainable.
A decide additionally dominated that Navalny must pay a effective of 1.2 million rubles (about $11,500). Navalny can attraction the ruling.
Navalny, who’s already serving 2½ years in a penal colony east of Moscow, had been accused of embezzling cash that he and his basis raised over time and of insulting a decide throughout a earlier trial.
The politician has rejected the allegations as politically motivated. The prosecution had requested for 13 years in a most safety jail for the anti-corruption crusader and a 1.2 million-ruble effective.
The trial, which opened a few month in the past, unfolded in a makeshift courtroom within the jail colony hours away from Moscow the place Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations.
Navalny’s supporters have criticized the authorities’ choice to maneuver the proceedings there from a courthouse in Moscow, saying it has successfully restricted entry to the proceedings for the media and supporters.
Navalny, 45, has appeared at hearings sporting jail garb and made a number of elaborate speeches in the course of the trial, decrying the fees towards him as bogus.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 instantly upon his return from Germany, the place he spent 5 months convalescing from a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, a declare Russian officers vehemently denied.
Shortly after the arrest, a court docket sentenced him to 2½ years in jail over the parole violations stemming from a 2014 suspended sentence in a fraud case that Navalny insists was politically pushed.
Following Navalny’s imprisonment, authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his associates and supporters.
His closest allies have left Russia after dealing with a number of prison prices, and his basis for combating corruption and a community of practically 40 regional places of work have been outlawed as extremist — a designation that exposes folks concerned to prosecution.
Last month, Russian officers added Navalny and plenty of his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.
Several prison instances have been launched towards Navalny individually, main his associates to recommend the Kremlin intends to maintain him behind bars for so long as attainable.
