Alexey Navalny Fast Facts | CNN

Here is a have a look at Russian opposition chief, Kremlin critic and activist Alexey Navalny.

Birth date: June 4, 1976

Birth place: Butyn, Soviet Union

Birth title: Alexey Anatolyevich Navalny (typically spelled Alexei, Aleksei)

Father: Anatoly Navalny, former navy officer and basket-weaving manufacturing facility proprietor

Mother: Lyudmila Navalnaya, basket-weaving manufacturing facility proprietor

Marriage: Yulia (Abrosimova) Navalnaya (2000-present)

Children: Daria and Zakhar

Education: Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, business regulation, 1998; attended State Finance Academy, 1999-2001

Has been a outstanding organizer of road protests and has uncovered corruption in Russian authorities and enterprise through social media, together with his LiveJournal weblog and RosPil web site.

Says that he stands by earlier anti-immigration feedback thought-about xenophobic, together with deporting Georgians from Russia. Has apologized for using derogatory phrases.

Is barred from working for political workplace due to a 2013 conviction. Russian regulation forbids convicted criminals working for political workplace.

How Alexey Navalny turned the face of opposition in Putin’s Russia (2021)

2000 – Joins Yabloko, the Russian United Democratic Party.

2006 – Participates within the Russian March, a nationalist occasion.

2007 – Is expelled from Yabloko due to his nationalistic leanings.

2007 – Launches the National Russian Liberation Movement, (referred to as NAROD, the Russian phrase for “people”).

2009 – Policy adviser to the governor of the Kirov area.

November 2010 – Blows the whistle on a $4 billion embezzlement scheme on the state-run oil pipeline operator, Transneft, by posting leaked paperwork on his weblog.

December 2010 – Kirov-area open an investigation in opposition to him involving a state-owned lumber deal when he was an adviser to the governor.

December 5, 2011 – Takes half in protests following Vladimir Putin’s December 4 election win. Is arrested however is launched after 15 days.

2011 – Founds the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). The group investigates corruption within the Russian authorities and posts supporting documentation.

December 24, 2011 – Speaks earlier than tens of hundreds of pro-reform demonstrators previous to the March 2012 presidential election.

March 6, 2012 – Is arrested together with different protesters after Putin wins a 3rd time period as president on March 4, with just below 65% of the vote. Critics query the outcomes amid complaints of voter fraud.

March 20, 2013 – Is indicted, together with entrepreneur Petr Ofitserov, for misappropriating $500,000 in a state-owned lumber deal when he was an adviser to the Kirov area’s governor.

July 18, 2013 – A court in the city of Kirov finds Navalny and Ofitserov guilty of embezzlement. They are sentenced to 5 and 4 years in jail respectively. Detained in a single day, they’re launched July 19 pending an attraction. The verdict is adopted by public protests.

2013 – Runs unsuccessfully for mayor of Moscow. Comes in second with 27% of the vote.

October 16, 2013 – The five-year jail sentence acquired July 2013 is decreased to a suspended sentence on attraction.

October 2013 – In an announcement from the Russian federal Investigative Committee, Navalny and his brother Oleg Navalny are accused of defrauding the French cosmetics firm Yves Rocher’s Russian subsidiary.

February 28, 2014-January 2015 – Under home arrest.

December 30, 2014 – Is discovered responsible of fraud within the November 2013 case. Receives a suspended sentence of three and a half years. His brother receives a sentence of three and a half years in jail.

February 23, 2016 – The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rules that Navalny and Ofitserov were deprived of the right to a fair trial in their 2013 conviction. They are awarded 8,000 Euros for damages, plus extra awards for prices and bills.

April 27, 2017 – Navalny is splashed within the face with an antiseptic inexperienced dye. The assault causes imaginative and prescient harm in a single eye.

January 22, 2018 – A Moscow court orders the closure of FBK, which funds Navalny’s actions.

July 29, 2019 – Suffers an “acute allergic reaction” while serving a 30-day sentence in police custody. His July 24 arrest follows a name for demonstrations after the disqualification of opposition candidates for Russian municipal elections. Doctors don’t discover any indicators of poisoning after doing an evaluation, Russian News Agency TASS studies.

August 20, 2020 – Feels sick during a return flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of TomskIn and falls into a coma from suspected poisoning, according to spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh. “We assume that Alexey was poisoned with something mixed into [his] tea,” Yarmysh tweets. German NGO The Cinema for Peace Foundation says it’s sending a medical aircraft to Russia in an try to evacuate him.

August 21, 2020 – Russian doctors give Navalny’s team permission to move him. He is scheduled for a medical evacuation to journey to a German clinic, in accordance with spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh.

August 22, 2020 – Arrives at the Charité Hospital in Berlin in Germany the place an “extensive medical diagnosis” is made.

September 2, 2020 – In a statement, the German government reports that Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Novichok was utilized in a March 2018 assault on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, within the English cathedral metropolis of Salisbury.

September 7, 2020 – According to an announcement launched by Charité Hospital, Navalny is out of a medically induced coma.

September 23, 2020 – Is discharged from the hospital, in accordance with an announcement launched by the Charité Hospital.

December 14, 2020 – Reporting from CNN and investigative group Bellingcat reveals that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) formed an elite team specializing in nerve agents and trailed Navalny for years. Phone and journey information counsel the unit adopted Navalny to no less than 17 cities since 2017.

December 17, 2020 – At his annual press convention, Putin claims that if Russian particular providers had wished to kill Navalny, “they would’ve probably finished it…but in this case, his wife asked me, and I immediately gave the order to let him out of the country to be treated in Germany… This is a trick to attack the leaders [in Russia].” The CNN-Bellingcat investigation is a form of “information warfare” facilitated by overseas particular providers, he says.

December 21, 2020 – CNN studies that Konstantin Kudryavtsev, an agent who belonged to an elite toxins team in Russia’s FSB, revealed during a debriefing details about how Navalny was poisoned, but didn’t realize he was speaking to Navalny himself.

December 28, 2020 – The Russia Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) accuses Navalny of violating the terms of his probation by failing to indicate up for scheduled inspections whereas in Germany and requests {that a} courtroom change his suspended sentence with an precise jail time period.

December 29, 2020 – Russia’s main investigative body launches a criminal case against Navalny on costs of fraud associated to his alleged mishandling of $5 million in donations to FBK and different organizations.

January 2021 – Russian prison authorities officially request to replace Navalny’s 2014 suspended sentence with a real jail term. The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service says that by staying in Germany, Navalny is violating the phrases of his suspended sentence within the so-called Yves Rocher case, which Navalny believes is politically motivated.

January 13, 2021 – Announces on social media that he will return to Russia from Germany on January 17.

January 17, 2021 – Navalny is detained moments after arriving in Moscow following months of therapy in Germany after being poisoned in August 2020. The next day, he is ordered to remain in custody for 30 days throughout a shock listening to.

February 2, 2021 – A Moscow court sentences Navalny to prison for more than two and a half years for violating probation terms from 2014 whereas he was in Germany. The sentence takes into consideration the 11 months Navalny spent beneath home arrest. His lawyer says he’ll attraction the decision. The sentence prompts protests throughout the nation.

February 20, 2021 – Navalny’s appeal is partially rejected. The choose shortens his sentence by a month and a half, noting the time he spent beneath home arrest, from December 2014 to February 2015. In a separate listening to at Babushkinsky District Court, he’s convicted of defaming World War II veteran Ignat Artemenko, 94, in social media feedback made June 2020. Navalny criticized a video broadcast by state TV channel RT, during which outstanding figures expressed help for controversial adjustments to the Russian structure. The penalty for defamation, a nice, was modified to incorporate potential jail time in December 2020.

February 24, 2021 – According to Reuters, Navalny is stripped of his “prisoner of conscience” status by Amnesty International. The choice was made on account of quite a few complaints about Navalny’s previous xenophobic feedback acquired by the group.

March 3, 2021 – Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev tells CNN that Navalny is being held in detention center-3 in Kolchugino in the Vladimir region east of Moscow. Navalny will probably be held briefly earlier than being moved to a penal colony.

March 31, 2021 – Navalny, who’s imprisoned in penal colony No. 2 in Pokrov, says he’s going on a hunger strike to protest in opposition to jail officers’ refusal to grant him entry to correct medical care.

April 23, 2021 – Navalny declares that he is ending his hunger strike after receiving medical consideration.

April 26, 2021 – Moscow’s chief prosecutor freezes Navalny’s political movement by suspending actions at his places of work throughout the nation.

April 29, 2021 – Navalny’s community of regional places of work for his political motion will probably be “officially disbanded,” chief of employees Leonid Volkov declares. Volkov says the regional places of work will “continue to work as independent social and political movements, but we will not finance them anymore, we will not set tasks for them, but we know that they by themselves will do a great job.”

October 20, 2021 – Navalny is awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

March 22, 2022 – Navalny is sentenced to nine years in a maximum-security jail, in accordance with Tass, after being convicted on fraud costs by the Lefortovo courtroom in Moscow over allegations that he stole from his Anti-Corruption Foundation.