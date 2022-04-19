Algeria demands Western Sahara ‘clarifications’ from Spain

Algeria, which backs the Polisario independence motion within the former Spanish colony, had in March recalled its envoy to Madrid after Spain broke with its decades-long stance of neutrality and recognised Morocco’s autonomy plan for the territory.

The Polisario waged an extended armed wrestle in Western Sahara for independence from Morocco earlier than reaching a ceasefire in 1991, on the promise of a referendum on self-determination.

But the Polisario in 2020 declared the 1991 ceasefire null and void after Morocco despatched in troops to forcibly reopen a freeway working by Western Sahara to neighbouring Mauritania.

“The return of the Algerian ambassador in Madrid will be determined sovereignly by the Algerian authorities in the context of prior and frank clarifications,” Algiers’ particular envoy on the Western Sahara stated.

Amar Belani added that it’s essential to “rebuild seriously damaged trust on the basis of clear, predictable principles that comply with international law”, in remarks reported by state information company APS.

This comes after televised remarks by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez by which he stated he hoped to “resolve this diplomatic problem in a short period of time”.

He added that he hoped his nation might keep “positive, strategic ties with Morocco and Algeria”, in accordance with native media.

But Belani dismissed Sanchez’s remarks as betraying a “disconcerting lightness” and looking for to “absolve himself of the heavy personal responsibility” over Spain’s about-face.

Western Sahara boasts wealthy Atlantic fishing waters, phosphate sources and a path to profitable markets in West Africa.

