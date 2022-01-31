Algerian FM says Palestinian reconciliation process has begun

A course of to reconcile the Palestinian factions has begun, stated Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, whose nation stated final month that it will host the inter-Palestinian talks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The journey to Palestinian reconciliation has started and Algeria has a long experience in bringing the Palestinians together,” he advised a information convention in Kuwait on Monday.

Arab states together with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have tried to reconcile Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s nationalist Fatah faction and its bitter rival Hamas, the armed motion that opposes any negotiations with Israel.

No Palestinian basic elections have been held for 16 years.

Read extra:

Abbas rival Dahlan delivers one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Gaza

At a West Bank outpost, Israeli settlers flaunt their power

Stone-throwing Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village