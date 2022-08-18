Algerian forest fires kill at least 26 people and destroy nearly 2,600 hectares

Algerian Minister of Interior Kamal Beldjoudarly advised state tv that 24 individuals misplaced their lives in fires in El Tarf, close to the border with Tunisia, and two others earlier in Setif.

Beldjoudarly added that 2,600 hectares have been destroyed because of the fires, together with almost 1,800 hectares of brush and a few 800 hectares of forest cowl in El Tarf, Setif, Souk Ahras, Jijel, Skikda and Tipasa.

He stated the state has deployed hearth vans, Air Force helicopters and different capabilities to extinguish fires.

Prime Minister Ayman bin Abd al-Rahman stated on Thursday that each one these affected by the latest fires will probably be compensated, in keeping with personal Algerian media outlet Al-Nahar.