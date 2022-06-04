Algerian police say two dead bodies found in hold of Air Algerie plane

The our bodies of two males had been discovered within the maintain of an Air Algerie aircraft at Algiers International Airport on Saturday, Algerian police stated.

“Two lifeless male bodies aged between 20 and 23 years were discovered on Saturday at 5:00 am (0400 GMT) in the hold of an Air Algerie plane which was parked at Algiers airport,” the police stated in an announcement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It didn’t specify the place the aircraft got here from or the place it was going, however stated an investigation had been opened.

According to Algeria media, the 2 victims had been Algerians in search of to succeed in Europe clandestinely.

In March, a 16-year-old managed to get into the bags maintain of an Air Algerie aircraft at Constantine airport and safely reached France, Algerian media reported.

Read extra:

Europe expects over 150,000 migrant arrivals this year: Cyprus interior minister

Spain’s rescuers search for 12 missing migrants after boat from Algeria overturned

Pope Francis mourns migrant dead in Mediterranean, ‘europe’s biggest cemetery’