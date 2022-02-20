Algerian troops kill seven ‘terrorists’ in ongoing operation

Algerian troops killed seven suspected militants Saturday in an ongoing operation within the northeastern province of Skikda, the protection ministry stated.

The seven “terrorists” have been shot useless throughout a search operation in forest areas of Collo district, the ministry added.

The Algerian military usually experiences lethal operations focusing on extremist fighters, 20 years after the tip of a decade-long civil struggle between the state and hardline teams that left 200,000 individuals useless.

Despite a peace and reconciliation constitution signed in 2005 to finish the violence, armed teams nonetheless perform sporadic operations in opposition to safety forces.

On January 28, the protection ministry stated that two Algerian troopers and two fighters have been killed in a firefight close to the desert border with Niger.

Last yr, 23 “terrorists” have been “neutralized” and greater than 200 captured, in line with ministry figures.

