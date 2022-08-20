Ali Orr savages “demoralised” Somerset with record Sussex double hundred

Sussex 397 for five (Orr 206, Pujara 66) beat Somerset 196 (Currie 3-38, Coles 3-31) by 201 runs

Ali Orr smashed the primary ever List A double century by a Sussex participant because the Sharks maintained their spectacular Royal London Cup type with a 201-run demolition of Somerset on the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

The 21-year-old left-hander hit a brutal 206, off 161 balls, with 11 sixes and 18 fours, to assist his aspect put up 397 for 5 after dropping the loss. Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 66 and Delray Rawlings 54 not out off simply 23 deliveries.

Orr eclipsed the earlier highest particular person innings by a Sharks participant, the 174 made by Pujara towards Surrey at Hove simply 5 days earlier, and earned a share of fifth place among the many high scorers ever in List A cricket.

“It was a very special day for me and one I certainly didn’t expect when I woke up this morning,” Orr stated. “I took a blow in the face from a Kasey Aldridge delivery early on, but I felt fine. The physio came on and asked me a few questions, including where we were. I told him ‘lovely sunny Taunton’, so we had a smile and all was well.”

In reply, shellshocked Somerset had been bowled out for 196 in 38.2 overs as they fell to a seventh defeat in as many group matches and their heaviest ever in List A cricket by a margin of runs. Only Andrew Umeed, with 56, provided a lot resistance. Their captain, Matt Renshaw, stated the shortage of senior gamers due to Hundred absences was “demoralising for all of us”.

Apart from a three-over opening burst from Jack Brooks, Somerset’s seamers lacked any semblance of management on a real pitch and Orr was in simply the temper to capitalise.

His first fifty occupied 45 balls, the second 61, the third 24 and the fourth 29 as he mercilessly punished something off line, launching the overwhelming majority of his sixes over mid-wicket and long-on with spectacular bat pace.

It was murderous show that required only one second of luck. On 66, he edged Alfie Ogbourne by way of to wicketkeeper James Rew, who took a diving catch, solely to see {that a} no-ball had been signalled.

Other than that, Orr, whose earlier greatest List A rating in solely 11 video games was 108, produced a show of fresh hitting not often matched at floor famend for quick scoring.

From 61 for 2, Danial Ibrahim having edged Brooks to Matt Renshaw at slip and Tom Clark been run out in a mix-up with Orr over a fast single, Sussex assumed complete dominance.

Pujara characteristically picked up ones and twos in a stand of 140 for the third wicket. The Indian maestro additionally hit 5 fours and a six earlier than being caught and bowled by Kasey Aldridge off a forefront.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice supported Orr with a stable 36 in a partnership of 98. When he was caught at lengthy to offer gradual left-armer Josh Thomas a maiden List A wicket, Rawlings strode out to inflict extra heavy punishment.

James Hildreth takes accolades at Taunton after confirming he had performed his final Somerset match earlier than retirement•Getty Images

Three sixes and 6 fours helped him to a 22-ball half-century, whereas on the different finish Orr continued to plunder runs. When the opener was lastly caught at long-off within the remaining over of the innings, spectators throughout the bottom stood to applaud.

It took simply eight deliveries of the Somerset reply for the Sharks bowlers to point out what was doable with line and size, Bradley Currie swinging a ball away from Rew and having him caught at second slip.

Lewis Goldsworthy, who had been given solely seven overs regardless of being the decide of Somerset’s bowlers, dragged a ball from Currie onto his stumps and skipper Matt Renshaw edged a catch behind off Aristides Karvelas to go away the hosts 26 for 3.

Having been compelled by accidents and Hundred call-ups to signal Gloucestershire all-rounder George Scott on a two-match mortgage, Somerset had been dealing with humiliation.

So it proved, as George Bartlett was caught at mid-off advancing down the pitch to Henry Crocombe, who then had Thomas caught at cowl off a complete mishit.

Umeed moved steadily to a maiden List A fifty off 47 balls. But he was caught at slip off the primary over from gradual left-armer James Coles and when Rawlins had Aldridge caught behind it was 114 for seven.

Scott, Brooks and Ogborne, who smacked Rawlins for a straight six, produced some belligerent tail-end blows to spice up the meagre complete. But for Somerset it was one other disastrous day in a calamitous 50-over marketing campaign.