Alia Bhatt gives shoutout to girl grooving to Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

The track Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi that includes actor Alia Bhatt has been successful since its launch. If you’re somebody who makes use of social media platforms, then likelihood is you’ve seen not less than one video associated to this track as many individuals are actually posting their dance clips whereas grooving to this hit quantity. One such video of a lady dancing to the tune has now impressed many, together with Alia Bhatt.

The video was shared on the Instagram web page shivani.j.khanna. The clip exhibits youngster artist Myra Khanna. “Dham se nach raha hai har dil. Trending on everyone’s hearts,” reads part of the caption posted together with the video. Alia Bhatt shared the shoutout on her Instagram Stories.

The video opens to point out the woman wearing an attractive white lahenga. She is seen showcasing the hook steps to the track with absolute perfection. Take a take a look at the video which will depart you saying wow.

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 5,200 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous feedback. Many additionally showcased their reactions utilizing fireplace emoticons.

“Wow, awesome,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “You do it very well. My god, you are so adorable,” posted one other. “Beautiful,” commented a 3rd. “Super talented,” shared a fourth.

Alia Bhatt’s shoutout in her Instagram Stories additionally acquired appreciated. Here’s what was shared on the Insta web page shivani.j.khanna.

The screenshot of the Instagram Stories that Alia Bhatt posted on her profile.(Instagram/@shivani.j.khanna)

Just a few days in the past a video of her sister Kiara Khanna mimicking Alia Bhatt’s dialogues dressed as Gangubai Kathiawadi went viral too.

What are your ideas on the video of the woman dancing to Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi who acquired a shoutout from Alia Bhatt?