Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday keep it glamorous at Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta’s star-studded 50th birthday bash : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar threw a grand bash for his shut buddy and Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta on Thursday evening at a luxurious lodge in Mumbai. Mehta turned 50 and it was undoubtedly a grand affair. From Aryan Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Gauri Khan to Neelam Kothari, Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit to Parineeti Chopra, it was a lavish affair with who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Have a glance:

ALIA BHATT – AYAN MUKERJI

JANHVI KAPOOR

SHANAYA KAPOOR

MADHURI DIXIT – SHRIRAM NENE

KATRINA KAIF – VICKY KAUSHAL

ARYAN KHAN

ISHAAN KHATTER

PARINEETI CHOPRA

ANIL KAPOOR

NEHA DHUPIA – ANGAD BEDI

GAURI KHAN

ANANYA PANDAY

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

RAKUL PREET SINGH – JACKKY BHAGNANI

KAJOL

KARAN JOHAR

MRUNAL THAKUR

