Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday keep it glamorous at Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta’s star-studded 50th birthday bash : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar threw a grand bash for his shut buddy and Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta on Thursday evening at a luxurious lodge in Mumbai. Mehta turned 50 and it was undoubtedly a grand affair. From Aryan Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Gauri Khan to Neelam Kothari, Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit to Parineeti Chopra, it was a lavish affair with who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Have a glance:
ALIA BHATT – AYAN MUKERJI
JANHVI KAPOOR
SHANAYA KAPOOR
MADHURI DIXIT – SHRIRAM NENE
KATRINA KAIF – VICKY KAUSHAL
ARYAN KHAN
ISHAAN KHATTER
PARINEETI CHOPRA
ANIL KAPOOR
NEHA DHUPIA – ANGAD BEDI
GAURI KHAN
ANANYA PANDAY
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA
RAKUL PREET SINGH – JACKKY BHAGNANI
KAJOL
KARAN JOHAR
MRUNAL THAKUR
