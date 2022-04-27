Alia Bhatt make a stylish appearance in Balenciaga oversized shirt worth Rs 1.3 lakh and Celine handbag worth Rs. 1.39 lakh as she jets off to resume Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Alia Bhatt has quite a bit on her plate professionally proper now. She just lately married fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony. Since then, the 2 have been flying to their separate work areas. In the midst of a busy work schedule, the actress has been pictured on the airport a number of instances in her informal ensembles whereas juggling a busy work schedule. Alia was just lately pictured in informal apparel with luxurious accents on her approach to a movie shoot.

Alia Bhatt make a trendy look in Balenciaga outsized shirt price Rs 1.3 lakh and Celine purse price Rs. 1.39 lakh as she jets off to renew Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot

Alia selected Balenciaga’s scribble fluid shirt, which was constructed with silk jacquard and emblazoned with the black designer sample and featured a collar and buttons down the entrance in a traditional color mixture of white and black. Full sleeves, a free match, and a breezy silhouette characterised this outsized quantity. Her shirt is price round Rs. 1.3 lakh. Alia selected to maintain the remainder of her ensemble easy. Her shirt was untucked and the sleeves have been loosely cuffed, and he or she wore it with black denim cut-off shorts.

Alia selected a Celine purse with a sq. base with textile beige and black accents that value round Rs. 1.39 lakh. She additionally pulled her hair again in a decent bun and wore gold hoop earrings, round gold framed sun shades, and white woolly flip-flops.

Meanwhile, on the work entrance, Alia has ventured into movie manufacturing and is co-producing her upcoming dark-comedy film Darlings together with Red Chillies Entertainment. Alia Bhatt may also star in Brahmastra alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Alia can also be making her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s worldwide spy thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

SUMMARY OF LOOK DETAILS:

ACTOR: Alia Bhatt

OUTFIT: Balenciaga

BAG: Celine

EARRINGS: Shoplune

Also Read: Kriti Sanon looks drop-dead gorgeous in burgundy bustier mini dress worth Rs. 4,884 for Karan Johar’s party

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi films solely on Bollywood Hungama.