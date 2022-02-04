Alia Bhatt met real-life sex workers from Kamathipura to prepare for Gangubai Kathiawadi : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

The trailer of the much-awaited movie Gangubai Kathiawadi was unveiled right this moment. The trailer has been getting an enormous response as Alia Bhatt has actually nailed together with her efficiency. The movie relies on the story of Gangubai, a intercourse employee in Mumbai’s red-light space Kamathipura who rose to change into an influential political determine.

The movie offers with the darkish theme of prostitution in India and Alia performs the titular position of Gangubai. It would have certainly been a tricky job for Alia to arrange for her position. According to the stories, the actress met real-life intercourse employees in Kamathipura to arrange for the character. Apart from that, the actress took the assistance of a famend dialect coach to excellent her diction and voice modulation for the movie. The report additionally said how Alia’s commentary, efforts, and religion in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s imaginative and prescient, helped her nail the character.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi can have a worldwide theatrical launch on February 25, 2022. The movie was initially scheduled to launch on 30 July 2021 however it was postponed as a result of rising instances and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then scheduled for worldwide launch in theatres on 6 January 2022, however to keep away from a conflict with S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR, the discharge has been modified to 25 February. It will even have its world premiere at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in Berlinale Special – Gala part, through the pageant to be held from 10 to twenty February 2022.

