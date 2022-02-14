Alia Bhatt raves about Ananya Panday’s performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’ & Sara Ali Khan in ‘Atrangi Re’

Image Source : INSTA/ALIA/ANANYA/SARA Alia Bhatt raves about Ananya Panday’s efficiency in ‘Gehraiyaan’ & Sara Ali Khan in ‘Atrangi Re’

The attractive Gen-X actors – Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan had talked about in earlier interviews about how they’re impressed by Alia Bhatt. While reciprocating to their love and admiration, Alia praised Ananya and Sara in a current interview saying, “That’s very sweet and I feel very flattered. I love them. They both are fab. They are so interesting, unique, so different.”

“I have seen #Gehraiyaan’ and I think she (Ananya) is fabulous in it, Sara, too her last film ‘Atrangi Re’, she was superb”, Alia provides.

While Ananya Panday walked away with rave evaluations for her dignified portrayal of Tia in Shakun Batra’s 3-day previous launch, ‘Gehraiyaan’, she managed to carry her personal regardless of an immensely proficient ensemble of seasoned actors. Ananya’s development as an actress with each passing movie was evident with ‘Gehraiyaan’ and he or she was praised for bringing innocence, vulnerability and maturity to her character, a commendable feat for a younger star who is barely 4 movies previous within the business.

Similarly, Sara too proved her mettle as an actor and received rave evaluations for her trustworthy portrayal in her final launch, Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside appearing stalwarts like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The movie is being touted as her career-best efficiency because the actress ran the movie on her personal shoulders with superbly portrayed layers of Rinku.

Speaking about Alia, she is awaiting the discharge of her subsequent movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Co-starring Ajay Devgn, the movie will hit theatres on February 25. It revolves round a maiden bought by a suitor into prostitution and the way she turns into a distinguished, celebrated determine within the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.