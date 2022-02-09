Alia Bhatt unveils teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi song ‘Dholida’, song out tomorrow : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the most anticipated movies of the yr. Fans and buffs are eagerly ready for its launch. Newly, the producers broadcasted the trailer leaving everybody in awe of Alia Bhatt’s spectacular efficiency. She is essaying the tutorial position of Gangubai Kathiawadi. To keep the novelty stage among the many followers, the makers are releasing the primary observe of the movie titled ‘Dholida’ tomorrow. The track options Alia Bhatt and it seems to be just like the track is a foot-tapping quantity.

The promo of the track was uploaded by Alia on her social media deal with. The video opens with the actress, clad in a white saree and daring make-up, gajra in hair, strolling within the heart and dancing with different girls. The track is sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada. And the lyrics are composed by Kumar. The movie additionally stars dignitaries like Ajay Devgn in a climactic position and is releasing on February 25 in theatres.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been within the dialogue among the many followers and fans for the reason that time-released its first look of Alia Bhatt. Netizens are desperately ready for Alia Bhatt’s efficiency within the movie.

