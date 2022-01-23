All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

The final of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday, a day after the pickup collided with a dump truck on a Pennsylvania freeway, authorities mentioned.

Several monkeys had escaped following Friday’s collision, Pennsylvania State Police mentioned. But just one had remained unaccounted for as of Saturday morning, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission and different companies to launch a seek for it amid frigid climate.

Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mentioned in an e-mail Saturday night that every one 100 of the cynomolgus macaque monkeys had since been accounted for. Three had been lifeless after being euthanized.

The e-mail didn’t elaborate on why the three had been euthanized or how all got here to be accounted for. But Nordlund mentioned these euthanized had been completed so humanely in accordance with American Veterinary Medical Association tips.

The cargo of monkeys was en path to a CDC-approved quarantine facility after arriving Friday morning at New York’s Kennedy Airport from Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation, police mentioned. The Atlanta-based CDC mentioned the company was offering “technical assistance” to state police in Pennsylvania.

The collision occured Friday on a state freeway close to an Interstate 80 exit in Pennsylvania’s Montour County, Trooper Andrea Pelachick informed The Daily Item newspaper of Sunbury.

The location of the quarantine facility and the kind of analysis for which the monkeys had been apparently destined weren’t clear, however cynomolgus monkeys are sometimes utilized in medical research. A 2015 paper posted on the web site of the National Center for Biotechnology Information referred to them as probably the most broadly used primate in preclinical toxicology research.

Earlier, police had earlier urged folks to not search for or seize any monkey, with troopers tweeting: “Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately.”

Trooper Lauren Lesher had mentioned the priority was “due to it not being a domesticated animal and them being in an unknown territory. It is hard to say how they would react to a human approaching them.”

Lesher mentioned state police secured the scene for the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.

The drivers of the vehicles weren’t harmed and a passenger was transported to a medical heart for remedy of suspected minor accidents, in accordance with the state police’s crash report.

A crash witness, Michelle Fallon, informed the Press Enterprise newspaper of Bloomsburg that she spoke with the pickup driver and a passenger after the crash. The driver seemed to be disoriented, and the passenger thought he might need injured his legs, she mentioned.

Crates littered the street Friday as troopers looked for monkeys, rifles in hand. Valley Township firefighters used thermal imaging to attempt to find the animals, and a helicopter additionally assisted, the Press Enterprise newspaper of Bloomsburg reported.

The pickup was heading west on I-80 when it obtained off on the Danville exit after which instantly tried to get again on, driving throughout the opposite lane, the newspaper reported.

Fallon informed the Press Enterprise that she was behind the pickup when it was hit on the passenger aspect by the dump truck, tearing off the entrance panel of the trailer and sending greater than a dozen crates tumbling out.

She and one other motorist who stopped to assist had been standing close to the scene when the opposite driver mentioned he thought he noticed a cat run throughout the street, Fallon mentioned.

Fallon peeked right into a crate and noticed a small monkey trying again at her, she informed the newspaper.

“They’re monkeys,” she informed the opposite motorist.

