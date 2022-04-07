All Andhra Pradesh ministers resign as CM Jagan gears up to form new cabinet

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday dissolved his whole cupboard following a three-hour assembly on the state secretariat in Amaravati. All the 24 ministers within the cupboard submitted their resignations to the chief minister, who can be the president of the YSR Congress Party, after the cupboard assembly.

The resignation letters of the ministers might be forwarded to governor Biswabhushan Harichandan via a particular messenger later within the night. They are anticipated to be accepted instantly

Speaking to reporters later, outgoing minister for info and public relations Perni Venkatramaiah stated the transfer was in accordance with the with of the chief minister to strengthen the social gathering equipment by assigning key duties to skilled social gathering seniors forward of the 2024 election. “This decision of the chief minister was happily accepted and welcomed by the entire cabinet,” he stated.

Outgoing civil provides minister Kodali Nani stated the chief minister would type the brand new cupboard on April 11. Except 5 – 6 ministers of the current cupboard, all of the others can be new faces, he stated.

Nani additional stated he would abide by the chief minister’s determination and would fortunately settle for no matter position Reddy would assign to him. “I will serve the party as a loyal soldier of Reddy, irrespective of whether I am a minister or not,” he stated.

