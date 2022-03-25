All at sea: Man to reunite with camera lost off coast in 2015

One picture stood out – a person smiling underwater. Loading A hunt for the proprietor was sparked final November, with folks tagging others on social media to search out the thriller man. “We found the guy,” Ms Taint mentioned. Mr Pullyn described it as “small world syndrome” after a good friend of a good friend confirmed him the inspiration’s social media posts.

“It was a bit of a surprise that my face was in the news and I didn’t think I’d ever see those images again. “I bought the camera with a kit years ago and I originally was using it for motorbike riding but I was taking my two children to Airlie Beach for a holiday and it had a waterproof case so we thought we’d take it with us.” Mr Pullyn mentioned he was wanting to relive their five-day journey from Brisbane to Airlie Beach by movies and pictures. “Probably not so much when it was lost but the day before at Cedar Creek Falls, I’d love to see the footage,” he mentioned. “I had the kids on my back and we swam under the falls and had the video going.

“It’ll all be a blast to go through it with the kids.” Much has modified since Mr Pullyn and his youngsters completed their vacation, and never simply with the continuing pandemic. Years after they swam there, the Great Barrier Reef is being inspected amid issues the World Heritage Area might must be listed as “at risk”. Tangaroa Blue Foundation tasks supervisor Brett Tait mentioned some pictures had been despatched to Mr Pullyn and the video digital camera had been dispatched to New Zealand earlier this 12 months. “It was incredible to track someone down from a camera across the ditch,” he mentioned.