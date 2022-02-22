All-Australian elevated to Suns’ co-captaincy

The midfielder’s excellent 2021 season and longstanding management has been rewarded, as he turns into the Suns’ latest co-captain.

All-Australian midfielder Touk Miller will be a part of Jarrod Witts as Gold Coast’s latest co-captain after David Swallow selected to step down from the position.

Swallow had shared the Suns’ prime job with Witts for the previous three seasons – succeeding Tom Lynch and Steven May – however informed his teammates on Monday morning that he was handing the duties over.

Sam Collins stays as vice-captain, with Swallow and new additions Sean Lemmens, Nick Holman and Noah Anderson rounding out the seven-man management group.

Miller, 25, turned a bona fide competitors star and a membership champion final 12 months in a superb particular person season, and this newest honour follows 5 years within the membership’s management group.

“It’s extremely humbling and obviously I’m super grateful. I have a lot of love for this club and want to serve it as best I can,” Miller mentioned.

“I’m thrilled that the playing group and the club have put the trust in me to lead us alongside Jarrod and I’m really looking forward to what’s ahead.

“We’ve got some young leaders that are starting to emerge in both their football and off the field, which will put us in good stead for an exciting future.”

Former Magpie Witts, who will captain Gold Coast for a fourth 12 months in a row, is on the comeback path after struggling a season-ending knee harm final April.

“It’s a great honour, one that I’ve never taken for granted and I really cherish each moment I get to lead,” Witts mentioned.

“We’ve got a great group of young players and I look forward to seeing the progress we can make as a team this year.

“To be announced alongside Touk, someone who has done all the work, deserves the opportunity and is ready to grab it with both hands, is a great thrill.”

The Suns’ basic supervisor of soccer efficiency, Wayne Campbell, mentioned Swallow’s “selfless” choice illustrated his “team-first attitude”.

“He stepped up to lead this club during a tough period and now makes the decision to put the club first and pass the baton over to Touk to lead the club into an exciting new phase in its journey,” Campbell mentioned.

“It’s clear to see the leadership qualities that both Jarrod and Touk have, and we’re excited by the opportunity that presents them to lead our club into the next phase of our development.”