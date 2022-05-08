All Australian schools to sit NAPLAN online for the first time

Children throughout the nation are getting ready to take a seat the annual NAPLAN checks from Tuesday, which is able to mark the primary time all faculties will take part in assessments on-line.

About 1.2 million Australian college students in years 3, 5, 7, and 9 are set to take the literacy and numeracy checks in additional than 9500 faculties and campuses throughout Australia.

Ready to be examined: Students at Sacred Heart Primary School at Mt Druitt. Credit:Edwina Pickles

It may also mark the ultimate yr the nationwide standardised checks can be accomplished in May, transferring to March from subsequent yr so outcomes can be obtainable to schooling authorities earlier.

This yr, all checks besides the yr 3 writing activity should be accomplished on computer systems for the primary time, that means the net checks are tailor-made to particular person college students. Most NSW public and Catholic faculties have already transitioned to computer-based assessments.