All Australian schools to sit NAPLAN online for the first time

Children throughout the nation are making ready to take a seat the annual NAPLAN exams from Tuesday, which is able to mark the primary time all colleges will take part in on-line assessments.

About 1.2 million Australian college students in years 3, 5, 7, and 9 are set to take the literacy and numeracy exams in additional than 9,500 colleges and campuses throughout Australia.

Ready to be examined: Students at Sacred Heart Primary School at Mt Druitt. Credit:Edwina Pickles

It can even mark the ultimate 12 months the nationwide standardised exams will probably be accomplished in May, shifting to March from subsequent 12 months so outcomes will probably be obtainable to schooling authorities earlier.

This 12 months, all exams besides the 12 months 3 writing activity have to be accomplished on computer systems for the primary time, that means the net exams are tailor-made to particular person college students. Most NSW public and Catholic colleges have already transitioned to computer-based assessments.